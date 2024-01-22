The TikTok mac and cheese recipe, explained

There’s nothing quite like the sweet victory of proving to your folks that you’ve got the culinary chops to whip up a dish — and it doesn’t really matter that you’re just following a TikTok recipe. In the end, it’s all about showing them who’s the cooking boss.

We’ve seen recipes of all types going viral over the years. The baked feta pasta recipe? Easy, healthy, and delicious. The cinnamon roll recipe? A trusty companion during lockdown. The mac and cheese recipe? A not-so-healthy but absolutely delicious meal to impress everyone at the World Cup gathering. You don’t even need to perfect the recipe — it’s a guaranteed hit.

In case you’ve only caught wind of this mouthwatering recipe through social media whispers, here’s exactly how it started, and, of course, the full recipe for this cheesy, gooey goodness.

What is the TikTok mac and cheese?

The famous mac and cheese recipe comes from a TikTok user whom you’ve surely seen on your FYP: the one, and the only, Tineke “Tini” Younger. With well over 90 million views on the platform, it’s needless to say that this recipe was a resounding success. So, why did this recipe end up even on the Today News? For starters, it contains no breadcrumbs, so that’s an extra point for a low(er) carb diet—amidst all the cheese and the pasta, of course.

Secondly, many — and I mean, many — users who have tried it label it as “immaculate” and “legit the best mac and cheese I have ever tried.” Tini is known for her tasteful, well-seasoned, and somewhat easy recipes that leave our mouths watering while staring at the screen, so let’s go over the recipe real quick.

How to make the viral mac and cheese from TikTok

Pasta: Ideally, corkscrews (aka cavatappi)

Ideally, corkscrews (aka cavatappi) Cheese: Mozzarella, Colby jack, and sharp cheddar

Mozzarella, Colby jack, and sharp cheddar Unsalted Butter

Flour: All-purpose works fine

All-purpose works fine Evaporated Milk

Heavy Cream

Seasoning: Salt, pepper, garlic powder, smoked paprika (the secret ingredient)

Salt, pepper, garlic powder, smoked paprika (the secret ingredient) Dijon Mustard

The process is relatively easy. First, gather up the ingredients (as listed above). Begin by boiling a pound of pasta and shredding all your cheese, dividing it into two equal portions. At this point, Tini warns you not to use any pre-shredded cheese; instead, opt for Mozzarella, Colby jack, and sharp cheddar.

Next, initiate the roux-making process by melting three tablespoons of butter in a large non-stick pan. Proceed to add half of the seasoning you prepared in advance; incorporate three tablespoons of flour and cook until everything starts bubbling. Slowly add the evaporated milk, stirring in the heavy cream alongside 1 tbsp of Dijon.

Now, the fun part begins: add in half of the cheese, whisking it until it melts deliciously. By this point, start adding your pasta, carefully coating every single noodle. For the finishing touch, layer the pasta in an oven-safe casserole dish, adding the shredded cheese in between the mac and cheese that we already made. Pop it in a preheated 350º oven and bake for 25-40 minutes.

And there you have it. The perfect mac and cheese that everyone is going feral for.