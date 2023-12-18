TikTok cinnamon rolls: The TikTok cinnamon roll recipe, explained

From gut-busting pranks to over-the-top dance tutorials, there’s absolutely no denying that TikTok trends are the lifeblood of social media’s current popularity. And while most of these ever-growing trends revolve around dances, pranks, and other lifestyle ventures, the latest trend mesmerizing TikTokers centers around a mouth-watering cinnamon roll recipe.

Truthfully, most homemade recipes are delicious enough on their own and leave all members of the household wanting more. But when you’ve got a recipe that is ridiculously simple and requires minimal work, it almost feels like a guarantee that a trend like that will immediately catch fire and resonate with a large majority of folks.

And while cinnamon rolls might not necessarily be everybody’s go-to dessert and particular cup of tea, one bite into this delicious recipe will undoubtedly have you wanting to make it yourself and follow the guidelines step-by-step — especially with Christmas (a time for desserts) being just around the corner.

So, what is the TikTok cinnamon roll recipe?

As previously mentioned, the latest recipe-turned-trend is currently making its rounds all over TikTok. Part of the reason the trend has become so popular is surely to do with the recipe’s simple steps and ingredients — which includes canned cinnamon roll dough, cream cheese, heavy cream, butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Great, now our mouths are watering.

So when a recipe comes along that’s as easy to follow as this one, then it should hardly come as a surprise that millions of TikTokers across the widespread app are fixated on recreating the recipe at home for themselves and their own families. Looking to bring an eye-popping dessert to Christmas dinner this year? Then you should look no further than these flavorsome cinnamon rolls.