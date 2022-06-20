TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms today and a place where many entrepreneurs are forging their careers. Of course, to do this at some stage you’ll need to make an income.

Fortunately, there are several methods to make money with TikTok both through the app itself and by using the platform as a tool to make money off-platform.

No matter the size of your channel, there are some ways that you could potentially capitalize on your following to make money. Here’s a look at the best ways to make money while on TikTok.

How can you make money on TikTok?

Image via Pixabay

Sponsored content is the most common and effective way of making money on TikTok right now and is something that creators of all sizes have the opportunity to do.

As an influencer, partnering with a brand to promote their product on your platform is a great way to make money, however, depending on the brand, size of your channel, and other factors the amount that your can make varies drastically.

If you’re going to look for brands to partner with then you’ll want to stick to things that you are interested in or otherwise value. The best partnerships will come from products that appeal to the demographic of your channel.

From the brand’s perspective, partnering with an influencer is a great way to get your product out to new eyes that might not otherwise have considered checking it out.

TikTok Pulse

TikTok’s newest monetization method is currently only available for creators with more than 100,000 followers but is the best method yet to make money from your content on the platform.

This new feature connects brands with creators allowing them to advertise alongside the most popular videos on TikTok. Of course, this promotion doesn’t come for free and creators will earn a 50 percent split of the ad revenue from their videos alongside the platform.

If you’re a larger creator on TikTok then this is a fantastic way to make money without having to change your content specifically to promote a brand.

Merchandise and Products

Making merch is the perfect way to make money alongside your growing TikTok channel. As you grow a fan base, bringing them creative products to represent your brand should both help get more followers and provide you some extra cash.

While some of the more simple, cost-effective merch ideas include T-Shirts, hats, or hoodies, any product that is suited to your audience is a great way to capitalize on your popularity.

Creator Fund

If you’re a consistently high-performing member of TikTok then you may be eligible for a portion of the TikTok Creator Fund.

Creators who have received more than 100,000 authentic views on their content in the last 30 days will be eligible to receive some money depending on a combination of factors that include views, engagement levels, and of course, following the community guidelines.

As there is no set amount for creators to earn from this fund it isn’t exactly clear how viable this is as a method of income, but if you’re currently a TikToker garnering more than 100,000 views a month then we suggest looking into it further.