‘I am being dangerous’: Golfer delivers the most unsettlingly aggressive compliment to unwilling Cart Girl

Everyone talks these days about how essential it is to have rizz, but this golfer just showed us exactly how not to approach someone. TikTok user @kambriella posted one of the most awkward interactions on the app, and for TikTok, that’s saying a lot.

A golfer approached her as she sat in the driver’s seat of a golf cart, doing her job as a cart girl, and then proceeded to explain to her in detail how attraction works. While it’s unclear how their previous interactions went, the golfer seemed to assume that Kambriella had no idea she was attractive or that most men were not accustomed to seeing such “apparent beauty.”

He had the enthusiasm of someone losing a political debate, and after finishing his monologue on how exhilarating it was to be in her orbit, he left without tipping.

Now, to be fair, not everyone in the comments was quick to declare the golfer in the wrong. The TikTok post is heavily edited, and there have been plenty of videos of people filming workout content in gyms, posting clips of others giving them a mere glance. So, it’s understandable that some commenters think Kambriella is unfairly portraying herself as a victim. But that’s not what’s happening here at all. Kambriella is simply pointing out how aggressively the golfer ignored her social cues, signaling that his approach wasn’t working.

Sure, nobody wants their cringe-worthy, failed attempts at hitting on someone posted online. Not everyone can be a “rizz master” like Tom Holland. But it’s 2024, and we have to assume that anything we do could end up on the internet. So, instead, we can learn from this interaction. Here’s a basic guide: don’t assume telling someone they’re beautiful is breaking news. If you’re attracted to a service worker, remember that they’re busy. Keep it brief, compliment them, introduce yourself, offer your number, and don’t forget to tip.

Basically, do the exact opposite of what this golfer did. There’s no guarantee any approach will work because, at the end of the day, the person approached has to be curious and interested to respond. The key is staying respectful and if the person you approach reacts poorly then don’t pursue.

Most people in the comments were in agreement, with one saying, “I work as a cart girl, and this is so spot on! I’ve literally had people say the WEIRDEST things—one even came and sniffed my neck from behind. But most people are respectful and offer kind compliments.” There’s got to be a better way than this.

The golfer is probably at home right now, hopefully reflecting on this interaction and learning from it. But maybe he won’t; maybe he’ll look back and think Kambriella should have been more grateful. For our readers, however, we just urge you – don’t be this guy.

