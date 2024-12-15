‘I am DONE holding your purse for you Pam! DONE!’: Costco becomes the scene of a dramatic break-up between a woman and her dog

If it’s awkward to observe a first date where the two people have nothing in common, it’s even worse to witness a public break-up. Everyone can agree that the yelling, pleading, and flow of tears should all be done in private. But what about when a dog has had enough with their owner and decides to make that clear in the middle of a Costco?

TikTok user @chuyz17 shared a tragic scene of a dog deciding they weren’t going to help their owner anymore. As the woman pushed her shopping cart around a Costco, the dog put down the purse they were holding. The dog then stared casually and calmly at their owner as if they were asking, “What are you going to do about it?”

A lot of big things can happen at a Costco, more than just the promise of savings and value packs of crackers. From two women giving each other their clothes to friends looking for love, you never know what you’ll see. But watching a dog decide that they’re over life with their owner, and they need to rebel right now? That’s a new one!

People were stunned by this interaction and, as one person shared in the comments section, “I feel like I just watched a breakup.” Another user wrote that the dog stated “Carry your own purse, I quit.” Another commenter joked, “I am DONE holding your purse for you Pam! DONE!” Someone wondered if the dog didn’t approve of his owner’s particular choice of designer bag: “He wants a Louis Vuitton not a Burberry mom.”

Although chances are most people haven’t been privy to the end of a beautiful partnership between a dog and their owner in a Costco, the store sometimes sees some serious tension and conflict. In late Nov. 2024, a man got overly upset and pushed his shopping cart into a woman’s own. This has been going on for years. Back in 2016, two shoppers fought in a parking lot in Mississauga, Ontario. Yikes. The savings are good, but that’s no reason for that kind of behavior.

Still, if you’re a Costco member, you likely visit the store a lot, and that means you might see an adorable dog deciding they’re finished holding a purse. (Can you blame them?) Each Costco member shops there approximately 30 times annually, which is 30 chances to see this devastating yet hilarious situation.

And, if this dog/human split makes you think about cringe-inducing public breakups, I’m reflecting on that, too. People get dumped in restaurants often, which always makes me wonder why you wouldn’t just stay home to have this all-important and serious conversation. A 2014 Buzzfeed survey about breakups asks about what the “prime location” to call it quits is, with options including a restaurant or a café. Others chatted on Reddit about the worst possible breakup spot, with one person saying their cousin let their boyfriend know their relationship was over on a family Disney trip. Now that is a way to make it the unhappiest place on Earth.

Now I need to know what happened next between this woman and her dog. Did they come to an agreement? Did he say he would continue going on shopping excursions as long as she puts her purse in the cart? The holiday season may be a popular time for splits, but I hope these two can put aside their differences and make it work!

