‘This was so chaotic’: The best of best friends goes boyfriend hunting at Costco for her single bestie

Give the current state of the dating scene (*cries in single*), any avenue for the discovery of a new love interest is valid, as one TikTok user discovered in a recent viral video.

Shared by Stella Rosa (@​​stellarosalife), the video begins where any great romcom does; Costco. While trawling the aisles of the big box behemoth, Stella reveals that in addition to her bulk-sized groceries, she also found a “man that is the absolute description of my best friend’s dream man.” The bestie wingwoman that she is, Stella proceeded to follow the man to see whether he had a wedding ring on, and debated whether or not to “ask him if he has a girlfriend.”

This internal debate as Stella looks for the man proves particularly tricky, since she’s well aware of her friend’s type. The plot thickens when we discover that the man is wearing a rung but not on his wedding finger, and we get a brief look at the potential boyfriend as Stella follows closely behind. Overcoming her fears of sounding “bizarre,” Stella eventually approaches the man, prefacing the interaction by clarifying that she is married.

Much to the delight of everyone who thought all single man had already been snapped up (me), we learn that the man is single, and that he seems interested in learning more about Stella’s friend. The pair briefly chit-chat about their ages (the man is 27, and Stella’s friend is 36 — but age is just a number), but the video cuts off just as the potential suitor asks to see a picture of the friend. Naturally, viewers were clamoring for an immediate update, though Stella proved just as impatient for extra details in a follow-up video.

She shows us a text exchange confirming that her friend and the Costco shopper had communicated, but was given radio silence when she pushed her for more updates. In another update video, Stella reveals that the pair had agreed to go on a date (I’m not jealous, I swear), and shared a few extra details about this mystery man.

She tells us that the man doesn’t live locally and was visiting for a work trip, meaning it would “be a long distance sort of deal.” That, according to Stella, was “fine,” since her friend is “independent and would need her space.” Stella also said she had her friend’s back as a matchmaker when she first chatted with the man, telling him that “we’re not gonna tolerate liars.” The entire story caught the attention of (mostly single) TikTok users, who praised Stella as a “REAL FRIEND” and claimed they are “single cause my friends are slacking.”

@stellarosalife Replying to @Wendy they have communicated and that is all I know! I will know more soon come hell or high water. TRUST! ♬ original sound – Stella Rosa 💙

Another fan, presumably also in need of a friend to play Cupid, described Stella as a “top shelf wingwoman,” while others described the whole scenario as “chaotic.” Elsewhere, more than one user recounted a similar story in which they played matchmaker and the pair have since “been married for 10 years.” Some viewers thought the location of the matchmaking effort was proof that “you truly can get pretty much anything at Costco,” while others simply used the opportunity to shoot their own shot. “Does he have a single friend?,” one hopeless romantic wrote, presumably at the end of their tether with all those unread Tinder messages.

While we’ve yet to hear any more details about the pair’s date, the matchmaking effort is itself a reminder that maybe meet-cutes are real, and maybe all I need to do is “accidentally” spill my coffee on a stranger to secure a date. Or maybe I’ll just head to Costco.

