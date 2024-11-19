‘No more dating shows for me’: Former Bachelorette Jenn Tran reveals the only other kind of reality show she’s considering next

From The Bachelor to The Bachelorette to Dancing With the Stars, what’s next for Jenn Tran within the reality television world? Well, the New Jersey native is here to set the record straight.

Recommended Videos

For those who need a refresher, Jenn vied for the heart of the one and only Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor season 28, getting eliminated just shy of the coveted hometown dates. Fortunately, she made enough of an impression to land a gig as the next leading lady, becoming the face of The Bachelorette season 21, and subsequently becoming the first Asian-American lead in the dating show’s history. How iconic is that?

Well, the ending of the competition series was far less iconic, as Jenn was left #SingleAF. Although she made history again by becoming the first female lead to propose to her final rose recipient, Devin Strader, she took the stage during the “After The Final Rose” television special to reveal that Devin had called off their engagement, having done so by breaking up over the phone and telling her he never actually loved her.

Additionally, to make matters even more cruel, the scumbag followed fellow member of Bachelor Nation, Maria Georgas, on Instagram just moments after their split. Yikes!

Nevertheless, Dancing With the Stars season 33 was Jenn’s saving grace, joining the show just moments after the “After The Final Rose” television special, and meeting her professional dance partner-turned-potential-boo, Sasha Farber, just minutes before going live on Good Morning America. You know what they say: Everything happens for a reason…

Throughout Dancing With the Stars, Jenn’s scores were impressive (to say the least), but unfortunately, they were not enough to keep her in the competition. She was eliminated at the end of “Halloween Nightmares Night,” just shy of the competition’s 500th episode.

Jenn has joined one reality television show after another for the past couple of years, but is there another series she’s itching to try? The Traitors? Big Brother? Maybe Survivor?

Jenn recently spilled the tea on any future endeavors while speaking to mother-daughter duo Tish and Brandi Cyrus on the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast. Here’s what she had to say about the situation:

When asked if she would ever return to reality television, Jenn dished, “I don’t know what capacity,” before delving into the details:

“It’s got to be something as fun as Dancing With the Stars. Like, it can’t be something like traumatic… No more dating shows for me. I think it’s a little too vulnerable for me. I think it’s not the most successful dating platform, a reality TV show, so I definitely don’t think dating shows are the one for me.”

“Maybe a nice cooking show,” she concluded with a smile, and we cannot wait to watch Jenn tear it up on Beat Bobby Flay or Guy’s Grocery Games.

Nevertheless, while she will not be the one taking home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, Dancing With the Stars season 33 is still underway. To see who emerges victorious, catch brand-new episodes on Tuesdays via ABC or Disney Plus, with next-day streaming via Hulu as well.

Hopefully, Joey Graziadei can win on behalf of Bachelor Nation, but we will just have to wait and see what happens…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy