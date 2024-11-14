Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber’s rumored romance sparks epic reactions from the ‘DWTS’ semi-finalists

Model Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko might have had some undeniable chemistry to start out Dancing With the Stars season 33, but the real showmance of the season is between Bachelorette beauty Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber.

Recommended Videos

Despite being the leading lady of The Bachelorette season 21 earlier this year, Jenn tragically ended her season as single as can be, with her final rose recipient (AKA Devin Strader) calling off their engagement shortly after the show came to a close — how heartbreaking is that?

Despite some post-show flirtatiousness with finalist Jonathon Johnson — posting a great deal of content to social media as they spent some time together in Los Angeles — it looks like Jenn has finally found her perfect match in her professional dance partner, with Sasha seemingly hard-launching their relationship yesterday (Nov. 13)

“Days like this make everything better!!!!” Sasha captioned an Instagram post, which featured a photo of the pair cuddled up by the beach. Naturally, the Dancing With the Stars cast took to the comment section to address this alleged hard-launch, seemingly shipping the duo:

DWTS judge, Carrie Ann Inaba: “I love your connection ❤️” DWTS pro, Ezra Sosa: “WHAT’S THE PROCEDURE” Former DWTS pro, Peta Murgatroyd: “🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻” DWTS contestant, Chandler Kinney: “Oh!”

Some of the Dancing With the Stars cast that did NOT take to the comment section of Sasha’s Instagram post — notably DWTS pro Rylee Arnold and DWTS contestants Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher — spilled the tea to Access Hollywood instead, speaking to the outlet shortly after the 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars came to a close.

Kicking things off, here’s what Stephen and Rylee had to say about Jenn and Sasha’s undeniable connection:

Rylee: “I mean, Jenn and Sasha are so awesome. I can see their chemistry from a mile away. They would be a great match, and I ship it.” Stephen: “I agree 100%.”

Ilona took a slightly different approach than Stephen and Rylee, deciding to not jump to conclusions. Instead, she addressed their chemistry — regardless of whether it is romantic or platonic — praising Jenn and Sasha for the strong bond they built during Dancing With the Stars.

Ilona: “Even if it isn’t a romance or whatever, the friendship that they’ve built — the way that they’ve really helped each other and healed each other — is so beautiful. You can just tell that they actually genuinely enjoy each other’s company in the studio [and] outside the studio, so it’s really cool to see that Dancing With the Stars builds pairings like that, you know, and it is crafted in that way.”

Building a strong bond with her professional dance partner, Alan Bersten, as well, these comments from Ilona cannot help but make our heart flutter!

With Jenn and Sasha being eliminated at the end of “Halloween Nightmares Night” — and with Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach being eliminated at the end of the 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars — only five couples remain: Stephen and Rylee, Ilona and Alan, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, and Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong.

Who will take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, though? Tune into brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 33 Tuesdays via ABC or Disney Plus to see for yourself.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy