‘I can lean on her’: Joey Graziadei gushes about his special connection with a woman who is actively NOT his fiancée

Advancing to the semi-finals on Dancing With the Stars season 33, it is safe to say that Bachelor Nation fan favorite Joey Graziadei has some serious chemistry with his professional dance partner, which is evident during each and every performance. After all, did you see last night’s hot and heavy routine?

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately for fans of the Bachelor franchise, there is just one problem… his professional dance partner is not his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, but a longtime Dancing With the Stars pro instead, making their undeniable chemistry concerning (to say the least). Starting out as a seemingly harmless relationship — with Joey actually requesting Jenna Johnson as his partner, as she is happily married to fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy — it looks like the tables have turned.

While Joey was seemingly head over heels for Kelsey during week 4 of the competition — dedicating a Viennese Waltz to “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims to her during “Dedication Night” (earning a 36 out of 40) — week 7 of the competition was an entirely different story. Yesterday (Nov. 12), Joey dedicated a Contemporary to “Work Song” by Hozier to Jenna instead during the highly-anticipated 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars (earning a 28 out of 30), raising some serious red flags.

Doubling down on just how much Jenna means to him, Joey could not help but gush about his professional dance partner to Good Morning America shortly after the show, explaining their relationship that seems too close for comfort. Here’s what the Pennsylvania native had to say:

@gma @Joey Graziadei opens up about how supportive @jennajohnson has been throughout the season, cheering him on every step of the way and helping him grow as a dancer 🪩✨ @Dancing with the Stars DWTS #DWTS500 ♬ original sound – Good Morning America

“I’m going to credit her every single time, because she does so much to give me that confidence,” Joey prefaced, prior to delving into the details of why Jenna is the perfect partner:

“If you watch rehearsals in the beginning, they’re not pretty, and it’s amazing to see how much I can lean on her, trust in her, and just know that she’ll make sure that it feels good for me when it comes the right time… I’m just going to keep trying to do that while we’re still here.”

With the Dancing With the Stars pro giving him goo-goo eyes throughout the entire interview, it seems like Joey and Jenna may be more than friends.

Contrary to popular belief, a great deal of Dancing With the Stars fans understand that they have a relationship that is strictly professional instead — innocently making strides toward the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy — taking to the comment section of the above TikTok video to share their true thoughts:

“Awwww, he’s such a good guy 🥰🥰” “Love them so much! They deserve to go to the finals.” “Jenna’s support is everything! She’s truly been an amazing partner!” “They are such a great partnership. You can tell he admires her so much, as he should!!! Jenna is amazing.”

Although Joey and Jenna’s relationship seems a bit fishy, Kelsey does not seem to be concerned whatsoever, so neither should fans of the Bachelor franchise.

Earlier in the season, Kelsey took to TikTok to squash any relationship rumors between the Dancing With the Stars duo. Based on her smile after Joey and Jenna’s routine last night, it is safe to say that the following sentiment remains true:

“If I can survive [The Bachelor], I can survive watching him dance with a married woman — with a cute little baby boy — crushing it. I am very proud of Joey. I think that everyone should be. He is killing it.”

“That’s my girl right there,” Jenna commented on the TikTok video, confirming that Jenna is a great friend of both Kelsey and Joey, and nothing beyond that. Phew!

Nevertheless, with chemistry we can feel through our television screens, will Joey and Jenna manage to emerge victorious? To find out for yourself, catch the final few episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 33 Tuesdays via either ABC or Disney Plus. The pair better watch out for Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong. With two perfect scores throughout the 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars, they are certainly the team to beat!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy