Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber’s alleged soft-launch results in quite the reaction from former ‘Bachelorette’ fling Jonathon Johnson

As of yesterday (Nov. 13), Dancing With the Stars duo Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber may or may not have soft-launched their rumored relationship, and it’s safe to say that fans of the show are in shambles.

Recommended Videos

For those who are unfamiliar, former Bachelorette leading lady Jenn was partnered with Sasha on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, getting the boot shortly after “Halloween Nightmares Night” came to a close. Despite being eliminated just shy of the show’s monumental 500th episode, the pair received some impressive scores throughout the season from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, which are as follows:

DWTS Premiere — Cha Cha to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus (19/30)

“Oscars Night” — Tango to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” from The Great Gatsby (19/30)

“Soul Train Night” — Viennese Waltz to “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys (31/40)

“Hair Metal Night” — Paso Doble to “The Final Countdown” by Europe (31/40)

“Dedications Night” — Foxtrot to “The Archer” by Taylor Swift (32/40)

“Disney Night” — Rumba to “Kiss The Girl” from The Little Mermaid (24/30)

“Halloween Nightmares Night” — Contemporary to “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo (28/30)

The real star of the show was not their scores, though, but instead their chemistry, with Jenn and Sasha seeming spending every waking moment together, both in and out of the ballroom. Upon their untimely exit, Jenn teased via TikTok that “private rehearsals [are] starting ASAP,” hinting that she and her professional dance partner would be continuing their relationship beyond the beloved competition series. Romantic or platonic, the world may never know…

Well, based on some content shared to social media as of late, Jenn and Sasha are tipping the scale towards romantic:

Going on an intimate date down by the beach, it is safe to say that these “private rehearsals” have developed into something more, resulting in an oh-so telling Instagram post from Sasha yesterday.

To accompany a photo of the couple cuddled up by the shore, the caption of the Instagram post heard around the world reads, “Days like this make everything better!!!!” naturally resulting in some spicy reactions from Dancing With the Stars fans and cast members alike:

DWTS season 17 contestant, Nicole Polizzi (AKA Snooki): “Is this the hard launch????” DWTS season 31 contestant, Selma Blair: “✨✨💛💛” DWTS season 33 contestant, Chandler Kinney: “Oh!” Former DWTS pro, Peta Murgatroyd: “🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻” DWTS pro, Ezra Sosa: “WHAT’S THE PROCEDURE”

Controversial Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann got a piece of all the action as well, writing “I love your connection ❤️” in the comment section of the post.

Image via Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

Nevertheless, the spiciest reaction came from Jenn’s former fling, Jonathon Johnson, who was the third-place finisher on The Bachelorette season 21.

For those who need a refresher, the Missouri native proved to be the total package time and time again throughout his Bachelorette journey, however, it was not enough to win over the leading lady in the end. Unfortunately, Jonathon was eliminated shortly after the overnight dates — as Jenn was eager pursue a relationship with either Marcus Shoberg or Devin Strader instead — but after ending The Bachelorette season 21 #SingleAF, it is safe to say Jenn and Jonathon rekindled their romance when she was in Los Angeles for Dancing With the Stars.

With Jenn being in the same city as Jonathon — with the creative director living and working in Los Angeles — the pair was spending quite a bit of time together towards the start of the season, attending red carpets and other events as a couple, simultaneously posting a great deal of content for fans of the Bachelor franchise to enjoy. To top it off, Jonathon attended the first few Dancing With the Stars tapings, just to see Jenn take the stage. How sweet is that?

Things took a turn when Jenn and Sasha seemingly started to have some chemistry, which resulted in Jenn and Jonathon spending less time together. Not only did Jonathon stop attending the Dancing With the Stars tapings, but he also shared some cryptic posts to social media, implying that the pair was no longer pursuing a romantic relationship.

The biggest piece of evidence that Jenn and Jonathon are over is the latter’s response to Sasha’s soft-launch yesterday, taking to TikTok to share some thoughts of his own:

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but don’t make the same mistake twice,” Jonathon shared via social media, which is seemingly referencing taking Jenn back after she dumped him on national television. Yikes!

Naturally, fans of the Bachelor franchise flooded the comment section, connecting the dots between Sasha’s Instagram post and Jonathon’s TikTok video:

“This post after the hard launch tho 🥲 keep it up king!!!! “My algorithm is ALLLL DWTS drama 🤣” “Oh this is TEEAAAA”

While it will not be with Jenn (at least we think), given the fact that Jonathon is eager to go on Bachelor in Paradise, will he manage to find lasting love? Only time will tell…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy