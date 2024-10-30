‘WE RIDE AT DAWN’: A feud between Ilona Maher and Carrie Ann Inaba is brewing, and ‘DWTS’ fans are having a field day

After receiving some not-so-stellar scores during “Halloween Nightmares Night” on Dancing With the Stars, it is safe to say Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher is not on the best terms with judges Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Carrie Ann Inaba (specifically the latter).

Recommended Videos

For those who did not tune in yesterday, Oct. 29, Ilona and Alan opened the show with a Tango to “Psycho Killer” by Miley Cyrus, earning them a score of 24 out of 30. Although straight 8’s sounds relatively successful, this was a stark contrast from her fellow DWTS contestants, who earned 9s and 10s all evening.

Carrie Ann was the judge especially eager to hand out 10s, giving every DWTS duo one aside from Ilona and Chandler Kinney. To make matters worse, Chandler and her professional dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, are undoubtedly the best pair on the show this season, making their failure to receive a 10 from Carrie Ann nothing short of shocking.

Naturally, DWTS fans were furious with Carrie Ann and her antics, taking to X to express their anger towards everything that occurred during “Halloween Nightmares Night” on Dancing With the Stars. Spoiler alert: they even accused the longtime DWTS judge of being anti-women:

carrie anne hates women idc ilona and chandler deserve better #DWTS pic.twitter.com/CmKXYQU5MY — lily | tzp enthusiast (@formidablekahan) October 30, 2024

these judges are so harsh on the women but praise the men for doing the bare minimum… i don’t understand. ilona deserves better #DWTS pic.twitter.com/7YD2JDBlFI — Cheyanne 🪩 (@alltoochey) October 30, 2024

Carrie Ann has to be joking???? 10 for Dwight and Danny BUT ILONA GETS AN 8???? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/e3DX1tP2xq — cloweenies ❤️🏝️🪩💃🏾 (@cloclobeans) October 30, 2024

Thinking about how Ilona is sitting there watching Carrie Ann give out automatic 10s to everyone and she got 8s #DWTS pic.twitter.com/FAcOSEkEKu — Kayla McKechnie (@kayla_mckechnie) October 30, 2024

Okay so everyone is now getting 10, 9, 9 but Ilona only got straight 8s…. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/LLRW1iiMvf — Amanda Cagle (@cagle_amanda) October 30, 2024

As if things could not get any worse, Ilona and her professional dance partner (and rumored romantic partner), Alan Bersten, participated in a dance-off against NBA player Dwight Howard and his professional dance partner, Daniella Karagach, later in the evening, where they failed to receive the three extra bonus points.

Performing a Cha Cha to “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. simultaneously, the judges praised Ilona and Alan for their terrific technique, but they threw a serious curveball when they crowned Dwight and Daniella the winners of the dance-off instead — HUH?

Naturally, DWTS fans were furious (once again), taking to X to express their anger (once again):

DO THE JUDGES HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ILONA???? First she gets all 8s and then she loses the dance off???? HUH???#DWTS pic.twitter.com/2bpqYswIzN — cloweenies ❤️🏝️🪩💃🏾 (@cloclobeans) October 30, 2024

saying ilona was more technically sound and then having her lose… #DWTS pic.twitter.com/SVva0GaNnT — beth (@aotyaurora) October 30, 2024

you’re telling me they all agreed that ilona had better technique yet somehow dwight won…. #dwts pic.twitter.com/jeC8ggJ6sM — َ (@ungodlywests) October 30, 2024

the judges STAY pissing me off cuz wym ilona’s technique is better but gave the points to dwight instead??? #dwts pic.twitter.com/PWSY0Ral7v — dani (@hauntedfilms) October 30, 2024

ilona losing the dance off even though the judges said she was BETTER??????? i’m literally crying right now how does that make any sense at all #DWTS pic.twitter.com/yLqHnTd2I2 — kaley! (@milevenluvr) October 30, 2024

Nevertheless, Ilona and Alan managed to survive elimination thanks to the public vote, with The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran and her professional dance partner, Sasha Farber, getting sent home instead.

Despite continuing in the competition, “Halloween Nightmares Night” was a tough one for the Olympic rugby player regardless, causing her supporters to take to X (with a more positive twist this time) to praise all that Ilona has accomplished on the show so far:

she’s a rugby player with NO dance experience and she’s just pulled this off is incredible. What this show is all about, her journey has been an example of pushing yourself out your comfort zone and believing in yourself. Please vote for Ilona #dwts pic.twitter.com/arrtF6oRbr — Rhi (@rhianw02) October 30, 2024

After all, she had an extremely successful routine during “Dedications Night,” earning a 32 out of 40 for her Rumba to “My Way” by Yseult. Additionally, she topped the leaderboard during “Disney Night” last week, earning a 25 out of 30 for her Jazz to “Surface Pressure” from Encanto, as well as additional points from the “Team Goofs” group dance (where she served as the team captain) — how impressive is that?

Now that she hit a speed bump during “Halloween Nightmares Night,” will Ilona manage to get out of her slump, surviving yet another week on Dancing With the Stars? To find out for yourself catch, brand-new episodes every Tuesday on ABC or Disney Plus — with the exception of Tuesday, Nov. 5, due to Election Day — with next-day streaming via Hulu as well.

After all, we need to see where her rumored romance with fellow DWTS contestant Danny Amendola goes from here. If the rumors are true, this would be one attractive couple!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy