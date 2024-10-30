‘I just noticed this WHAT’: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ fans lose their minds over a rumored romance between 2 celeb contestants

She and her professional dance partner, Alan Bersten, might have gotten the lowest scores of the evening on “Halloween Nightmares Night,” but Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher is not out of the Dancing With the Stars competition just yet. Fortunately, this leaves enough time for her rumored relationship with NFL player Danny Amendola to flourish even further, naturally exciting DWTS viewers all across the country — hip hip hooray!

Yesterday, Oct. 29, Ilona and Alan opened the show with a Tango to “Psycho Killer” by Miley Cyrus, earning a 24 out of 30 from the judges. Subsequently losing the dance-off to NBA player Dwight Howard later in the evening — which would have added three points to their score — the pair found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard by a landslide.

Fortunately for Ilona and Alan, though, The Bachelorette‘s Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber got eliminated instead. Despite their less-than-ideal score, it looks like the votes from DWTS viewers kept them alive!

Regardless of how her “Halloween Nightmares Night” score shook out, it is safe to say the bronze medalist is having the time of her life on Dancing With the Stars, creating an undeniable connection with her professional dance partner. Unfortunately for the Ilona-Alan shippers, their relationship may strictly be friendship-based, as some flirtatiousness has seemingly occurred between Ilona and her fellow DWTS contestant, Danny, as of late.

After all, Danny was caught giving Ilona goo-goo eyes after her stellar “Dedications Night” dance while she was rocking arguably her best outfit yet — how cute is that?

Naturally, this sent DWTS fans into a frenzy, taking to the comment section of the above TikTok video to gush about just how in love Danny looks, as well as to ship the celebrity couple:

“Mans is not even BLINKING” “I’ve ALWAYS noticed this!!! Glad to see I’m not the only one 🤗” “Thank you for bringing this to my attention, I love this new information.” “Oh waittt a minute. I would love that. He would fully understand her drive and love for rugby.” “I just noticed this WHAT! I mean, as he should, she’s gorgeous. All the men should be falling over their feet for her!”

Nevertheless, as far as their respective futures on Dancing With the Stars go, “Halloween Nightmares Night” was simply a slump for Ilona. After all, she has been improving week after week — with the exception of that slip-up during “Hair Metal Night” — so her score definitely did not reflect the stellar dance skills she has developed throughout the show.

For those who need a refresher on her scores so far, they are as follows:

DWTS Premiere — Cha Cha to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain (18/30)

“Oscars Night” — Salsa to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing (21/30)

“Soul Train Night” — Foxtrot to “Lady Marmalade” by Labelle (30/40)

“Hair Metal Night” — Jive to “Cum On Feel the Noize” by Quiet Riot (26/40)

“Dedications Night” — Rumba to “My Way” by Yseult (32/40)

“Disney Night” — Jazz to “Surface Pressure” from Encanto (25/30)

“Halloween Nightmares Night” — Tango to “Psycho Killer” by Miley Cyrus (24/30)

As far as Danny goes, he and his professional dance partner, Witney Carson, have been dominating the competition as of late, blowing Ilona and Alan’s scores out of the water on Dancing With the Stars so far.

For those who have not been keeping up, Danny and Witney’s scores are as follows:

DWTS Premiere — Tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey & David Guetta (20/30)

“Oscars Night” — Jive to “Danger Zone” from Top Gun (21/30)

“Soul Train Night” — Foxtrot to “Dancing Machine” by The Jackson 5 (30/40)

“Hair Metal Night” — Paso Doble to “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi (30/40)

“Dedications Night” — Contemporary to “Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix)” by X Ambassadors (36/40)

“Disney Night” — Jazz to “Bye Bye Bye” from Deadpool & Wolverine (27/30)

“Halloween Nightmares Night” — Argentine Tango to “Poison” by RAVN (28/30)

Now that both avoided elimination and lasted another week in the competition, could the rumored relationship between Ilona and Danny progress from here on out? We will have to wait and see what Dancing With the Stars‘ 500th episode entails on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

To see for yourself, catch brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 33 every Tuesday via ABC or Disney Plus — with the exception of this Tuesday, Nov. 5, due to Election Day — with next-day streaming via Hulu as well. After all, things are heating up in the ballroom — hubba hubba!

