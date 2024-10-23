‘This is so messy’: Danny Amendola commented on former fling Xandra Pohl’s TikTok and ‘DWTS’ fans have questions

Could Dancing With the Stars frontrunner Danny Amendola be back with his former fling, social media sensation Xandra Pohl? An oh-so telling TikTok video has left fans of the show with soooo many questions…

For those who are unfamiliar, the former New England Patriots player — who is partnered with Witney Carson for Dancing With the Stars season 33 — has been slowly but surely climbing the leaderboard, having quite the journey on the competition series so far.

Danny impressed fans of the franchise during the premiere of Dancing With the Stars, performing a Tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey & David Guetta that earned him 20 out of 30. To follow, his Jive to “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins earned him a 21 out of 30 during “Oscars Night,” his Foxtrot to “Dancing Machine” by The Jackson 5 earned him a 30 out of 40 during “Soul Train Night,” and his Paso Doble to “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi earned him a 30 out of 40 (yet again) during “Hair Metal Night.”

To follow these scores, Danny and Witney had their breakthrough moment during “Dedications Night,” topping the leaderboard with a 36 out of 40 after a passion-packed Contemporary performance to “Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix)” by X Ambassadors. It is safe to say that the pair is still going strong, topping the leaderboard for the second time with a 27 out of 30 after their Jazz to “Bye Bye Bye” from Deadpool & Wolverine during “Disney Night” yesterday (Oct. 22).

Although a week has passed, TikTok users are still discussing Danny’s phenomenal “Dedications Night” performance, specifically a move that had his strength on full display, pulling Witney off of the floor by a single arm. Said TikTok users are attempting to recreate this move with their friends, family, or significant other, and viewers were shocked when Danny’s ex got a piece of all the action via her TikTok account, where she has amassed a whopping 1.2 million followers.

Just in case you are unfamiliar with what went down between the duo, after Xandra was spotted in the crowd supporting Danny on Dancing With the Stars — and spending time in his Los Angeles apartment — the contestant dispelled any relationship rumors in an interview with E! News after episode 2. He dished, “Xandra is a great friend of mine. I’m a huge fan and supporter of her and it’s good to have a friend like her.” Yikes!

After getting friend-zoned, Xandra has failed to be spotted in the Dancing With the Stars audience again, but it looks like she is circling back with the former football player.

@xandrapohl Not me inviting my brother over to try this out … like why does this make me think i can be on dancing witj the stars lmaooo just kidding i suck ♬ original sound – xandra

After trying the move in a TikTok video — using her brother as her dance partner — Danny was caught in the comment section, writing “Pop off queen” underneath the post. Xandra swiftly replied, writing “Thank you Danny” in return.

Naturally, this caused an uproar from Dancing With the Stars fans:

“This is so messy I love it” “Not Danny commenting…” “I have no one to talk to about this 👀”

IMO, this exchange is either proof that Danny and Xandra ended things on good terms, or proof that they are rekindling their romance. Only time will tell where their relationship goes from here…

Nevertheless, to see whether or not Danny and Witney take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, catch brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on either ABC or Disney Plus. After this exchange via TikTok, we will be keeping our eyes peeled for Xandra (and Danny’s other “friends”) in the audience!

