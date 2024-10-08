‘It’s literally two middle schoolers’: A quick peek at Danny Amendola’s ‘friends and family’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ has raised some serious red flags

While he might not have come in as the most popular member of the cast — as that spot was already taken by Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, or former Bachelor and Bachelorette Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran — former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola is managing to steal hearts on Dancing With the Stars episode after episode, all while increasing his scores alongside his professional dance partner: fan favorite Witney Carson.

During the premiere, Danny shocked fans of the franchise by busting out some relatively strong dance skills for a football player, earning a 20 out of 30 on his first-ever routine: a Tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey & David Guetta. The following week for “Oscars Night,” his Jive to “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins earned a 21 out of 30, increasing his score by one point. Yesterday (Oct. 7) for “Soul Train Night,” his Foxtrot to “Dancing Machine” by The Jackson 5 earned him a 30 out of 40, adding an extra eight points to his score due to guest judge Rosie Perez’s presence.

Now, only time will tell how his fourth (and possibly final) dance will fare during “Hair Metal Night” tonight (Oct. 8)…

Nevertheless, throughout his Dancing With the Stars journey, Danny has had several friends and family attend the show to show their support, including his alleged girlfriend, social media sensation Xandra Pohl. Unfortunately for Xandra, Danny recently dispelled any relationship rumors, spilling the tea to E! News backstage, just moments after episode 2 wrapped:

“Xandra is a great friend of mine. I’m a huge fan and supporter of her and it’s good to have a friend like her.”

He friend-zoned her not once, but twice — yikes!

While it is unclear whether or not this statement is the cause of it, Danny had some much different (and much younger) friends in the crowd for episode 3, with the camera panning to two pre-teen boys just moments after Danny’s routine came to a close. Not only were these boys deemed “Danny’s Friends” by the lower third (thank you, ABC), but they look like they might be the NFL superstar’s only friends, as nobody else is sitting nearby the pair. How hilarious is that?

Left with dozens and dozens of questions, fans of the franchise could not help but chuckle, taking to social media to rave about this hilarious turn of events:

“danny’s friends” and it’s literally two middle schoolers😭😭stop playing bruh #dwts — i care for you still and i will forever🎀🫶🏾 (@dma580) October 8, 2024

Danny, if you are reading this, please reveal who these mystery men (or mystery boys) are.

Are they your children? Brothers? Cousins? Needless to say, we have soooo many questions regarding this confusing and concerning (for lack of a better term) relationship.

Nevertheless, to see where Danny and Witney go from here — and to see whether or not these “friends” of his make a reappearance in future episodes — catch brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT via either ABC or Disney Plus.

With the pair performing a Paso Doble to “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi for “Hair Metal Night” — and with Gene Simmons of KISS making an appearance as a guest judge — tonight’s episode is certain to knock your socks off. Additionally, only time will tell whether or not Danny and Witney manage to survive the elimination at the end…

