‘Good one, babe’: Bachelorette Jenn Tran exposes ‘DWTS’ partner Sasha Farber for one of his horrible habits

She might have been a last-minute addition to the cast, but former Bachelorette Jenn Tran is certainly making waves on Dancing With the Stars season 33, all with the help of her professional dance partner: Sasha Farber.

For those who are unfamiliar with Jenn’s journey on the show thus far, her dances and coinciding scores are as follows:

DWTS Premiere — Cha Cha to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus (19/30)

“Oscars Night” — Tango to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” from The Great Gatsby (19/30)

“Soul Train Night” — Viennese Waltz to “Fallin'” by Alicia Keys (31/40)

“Hair Metal Night” — Paso Doble to “The Final Countdown” by Europe (31/40)

“Dedications Night” — Foxtrot to “The Archer” by Taylor Swift (32/40)

“Disney Night” — Rumba to “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid (24/30)

Not only have Jenn’s routines been a treat to watch throughout the show, but her partnership with Sasha has been equally exciting, with the pair seemingly getting closer and closer each and every episode. Spending a great deal of time with one another outside of rehearsals — as exemplified via the New Jersey native’s extremely active TikTok account — it is clear that Jenn and Sasha have become the best of friends, seemingly knowing everything about one another.

In fact, shortly after “Disney Night” came to a close, Jenn spilled a major secret about her professional dance partner that could get him in some serious trouble. Here’s what she had to say:

When asked the secret ingredient to their partnership by Good Morning America, Jenn and Sasha went on a total tangent, causing viewers to chuckle at the pair’s tendency to go off-topic:

“Help… they’re in their own little world, I love them 😭” “The way this just pivoted to one of their regular convos 😭😭” “I love how they just basically go off into their own conversation as if they aren’t doing press”

Instead, Jenn and Sasha discussed the latter’s bad driving habits, with Jenn admitting to Good Morning America that Sasha doesn’t know his lefts and rights, and that he often fails to stop at stop signs — how hilarious is that?

“That’s not true, babe. This is GMA. I’m gonna get a fine sent to me. Good one, babe. Good one,” Sasha gushed while blushing at his Dancing With the Stars partner’s cheeky comments.

Sasha then gave Jenn a taste of her own medicine, telling Good Morning America that the former Bachelorette drove his car the other day, and that they almost got into an accident. “Thank God I was wearing a seatbelt,” he added.

Based on the pair’s banter, Dancing With the Stars fans see some serious chemistry between Jenn and Sasha, taking to the comment section (once again) to ship the duo:

“Plz get married” “I want them to date so bad” “Could Sasha and Jenn please PLEASE just be a COUPLE”

Will their chemistry progress as Dancing With the Stars season 33 progresses simultaneously? Only time will tell…

To see where Jenn and Sasha go from here — both romantically and within the high-stakes competition — tune into brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 33 each and every Tuesday via ABC or Disney Plus, with next-day streaming via Hulu.

Performing a Contemporary to “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo — based on her nightmare: vampires — for “Halloween Nightmares Night,” it is safe to say we will be seated, with popcorn in-hand, on Tuesday (Oct. 29). Our fingers are crossed that they not only survive elimination, but top the leaderboard as well, but former fling Joey Graziadei might give them a run for their money — yikes!

