Underdogs Alyson and Sasha could still get their hands on the Mirrorball Trophy...

They might be at the bottom of the leaderboard, but definitely don’t count Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber out of the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32!

With Alyson Hannigan, Xochitl Gomez, Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Jason Mraz and their respective partners advancing to the finale of the hit competition show, making history as the first season of Dancing With The Stars to have five couples fighting for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, the stakes are higher than ever before.

Fans of Dancing With The Stars will know that this is not Sasha’s first rodeo, having been on the show for a decade. Because he is advancing to the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 with the How I Met Your Mother star, viewers have been curious about just one thing — has Sasha ever actually won the Mirrorball Trophy during his time as a professional dancer?

After quite a bit of internet sleuthing, we found the answer that Dancing With The Stars viewers have been searching for. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Has season 32 finalist Sasha Farber ever won Dancing With The Stars?

Photo via ABC/Disney

Although he has competed on 11 seasons of the hit competition show, beginning his Dancing With The Stars journey back in 2013, Sasha has never been crowned the champion. How wild is that?

While he has yet to take home the all-important Mirrorball Trophy, Sasha has competed on the finale of Dancing With The Stars on numerous occasions — season 24 with Simone Biles, season 25 with Tonya Harding, season 28 with Ally Brooke, and season 29 with Justina Machado.

Aside from these four instances, he placed 8th on season 17 alongside Nicole Polizzi, 7th on season 22 alongside Kim Fields, 5th on season 23 alongside Terra Jolé, 9th on season 27 alongside Mary Lou Retton, 5th on season 30 alongside Suni Lee, and 12th on season 31 alongside Selma Blair.

Heading into the finale alongside the spirit of Dancing With The Stars in human form, the one and only Alyson Hannigan, will the pair manage to take home the glittering trophy for the first time in Sasha Farber’s career?

To see if Sasha finally emerges with a Dancing With The Stars victory, tune into the finale of season 32 of the beloved competition series on Tuesday (Dec. 5) from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu. With five couples competing, as well as a performance from the winners of Dancing With The Stars season 31, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, it is going to be bigger and better than ever!