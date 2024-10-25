A ‘Dancing With the Stars’ stallion requires a Ryan Reynolds bromance and suggests which movie they should star in together

If there is one thing to know about Dancing With the Stars frontrunner Danny Amendola, he is obsessed with Ryan Reynolds. After all, the former New England Patriots player has only mentioned him about a dozen times throughout season 33 of the show…

During “Disney Night,” on Tuesday (Oct. 22), Danny was lucky enough to channel his inner Ryan Reynolds, dancing a Jazz to “Bye Bye Bye” from Deadpool & Wolverine. Fortunately, Danny — and his professional dance partner, Witney Carson — managed to earn a 27 out of 30, topping the leaderboard for the second time with this top-notch routine. This comes shortly after they topped the leaderboard with their passion-packed Contemporary to “Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix)” by X Ambassadors during “Dedications Night,” earning them a 36 out of 40 the week prior.

As far as the rest of the season goes, Danny and Witney earned a 20 out of 30 to their Tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey & David Guetta during the Dancing With the Stars premiere, a 21 out of 30 for their Jive to “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins during “Oscars Night,” a 30 out of 40 for their Foxtrot to “Dancing Machine” by The Jackson 5 during “Soul Train Night,” and a 30 out of 40 (yet again) for their Paso Doble to “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi during “Hair Metal Night.”

Advancing in the competition — and likely coasting his way to finale night — it is unclear what the rest of Danny’s Dancing With the Stars journey will entail, but it is safe to say that he already has his sights set on his next endeavor: Deadpool 14.

The former football player gushed about his love for Ryan Reynolds shortly after “Disney Night” came to a close, spilling the tea to Good Morning America. Here’s what he had to say:

”It was amazing,” Danny prefaced, prior to delving into the details of his performance.

“It’s one of my favorite movies of all time. I love Ryan Reynolds, and she killed the choreography all week. She, you know, came out with brilliant ideas, beautiful tricks, and it was awesome to put it out there tonight.”

“Ryan, if you’re out there, Deadpool 14, get me in it. Let’s go,” Danny added at the end of the interview, resulting in a chuckle from Witney.

Naturally, fans of Dancing With the Stars has a field day with this one as well, taking to the comment section of the TikTok video shared via GMA.

“The way Danny has mentioned Ryan Reynolds probably 5+ times this season 😂 😂 Someone let him meet the man!” “So rooting for you two! #dancingWITdola LFG” “I love Danny and Witney!”

Nevertheless, will Danny and Witney manage to take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy?

More importantly, will Danny manage to get Ryan Reynolds’ attention?

Even more importantly, will Danny manage to land a role in Deadpool 14?

We just have so many questions…

To see where the pair goes from here, catch brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on either ABC or Disney Plus, with next-day streaming via Hulu as well. Be sure to grab your blindfolds as well, because “Halloween Nightmares Night” next week is certain to be as spooky as can be…

