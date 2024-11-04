‘We have amazing chemistry’: Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber finally address those ‘Dancing With the Stars’ dating rumors

Bachelorette beauty Jenn Tran might have been eliminated from Dancing With the Stars season 33 on Tuesday (Oct. 29), but it is safe to say that her relationship (platonic or romantic) with her professional dance partner, Sasha Farber, is still going strong. After all, the New Jersey native teased via TikTok that “private rehearsals [are] starting ASAP,” resulting in a great deal of questions from fans of the show…

Recommended Videos

For those who need a refresher, Jenn and Sasha were eliminated at the end of “Halloween Nightmares Night,” where they happened to earn their highest score to date. While their Contemporary to “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo earned them a 28 out of 30 from the judges — including their first 10 of the season from judge Carrie Ann Inaba — the rest of their scores from their Dancing With the Stars journey were as follows:

DWTS Premiere — Cha Cha to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus (19/30)

“Oscars Night” — Tango to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” from The Great Gatsby (19/30)

“Soul Train Night” — Viennese Waltz to “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys (31/40)

“Hair Metal Night” — Paso Doble to “The Final Countdown” by Europe (31/40)

“Dedications Night” — Foxtrot to “The Archer” by Taylor Swift (32/40)

“Disney Night” — Rumba to “Kiss The Girl” from The Little Mermaid (24/30)

Not only did they slay (no pun intended) their “Halloween Nightmares Night” routine, but they also won their dance-off against Stephen Nedoroscik and his professional dance partner, Rylee Arnold, later in the evening. Because of this victory, Jenn and Sasha got three points added to their score — placing them second on the leaderboard, behind Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson and Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong (who tied for first) — but it still was not enough to keep them in the competition.

“We weren’t even supposed to be on this season, and by a twist of fate, we were put on it. It happened at a time in my life where I was at my lowest of lows, and suddenly was at a new high,” Jenn reflected in an interview with Good Morning America, just moments after her untimely exit. “It just proves that with every closed door, new opportunity comes, and I’m excited to see what this new door is going to open for us now.”

Open for us? Does this mean that Jenn and Sasha are officially a couple?

Nevertheless, the Dancing With The Stars duo addressed the relationship rumors while speaking to Extra after the show. Here’s what the pair had to say about the situation:

When the interviewer suggested that Jenn and Sasha should continue their relationship beyond the ballroom, the latter spilled all the tea:

“I live a very private life… I wanted her journey to be purely about dance. It wasn’t about our showmanship. Yeah, we have amazing chemistry, and, you know, you could see that through our dancing, and I’m really proud of her.”

“We’re shutting it down,” Jenn and Sasha said in regards to the relationship rumors, but with cheeky grins and side-eyes, we are not sure whether we really believe the Dancing With the Stars duo…

For those who may have forgotten, Jenn had quite a tumultuous journey towards the end The Bachelorette season 21, getting engaged to Devin Strader come finale night. In a shocking turn of events, during the “After The Final Rose” television special, the leading lady revealed that Devin had called off their engagement, breaking up over the phone and telling her that he never actually loved her — yikes!

Just hours after the “After The Final Rose” television special came to a close, Jenn was asked to be a part of Dancing With the Stars, where she met her newfound best friend (and potential boo), Sasha. Could he be her knight in shining armor, swooping in to save the day before they live happily ever after together?

Well, the only way to find out for sure is to connect with the reality television personality on Instagram @jenntran and TikTok @jenntranx. In the meantime, to see who takes home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, tune into brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars Tuesdays via ABC or on Disney Plus.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy