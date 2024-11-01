‘So uncomfortable’: Joey Graziadei gives his ‘DWTS’ costume preferences and spoiler alert, the green ‘Team Goofs’ suit is nowhere is sight

“Halloween Nightmares Night” has come and gone on Dancing With the Stars season 33, and it is safe to say The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and his professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson, had the spookiest costumes of all. After all, who isn’t afraid of creepy ventriloquist dolls?

For those who are unfamiliar, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, Joey and Jenna received their highest score to date — consisting of two tens and one nine — after performing an Argentine Tango to “Ramalama (Bang Bang)” by Róisín Murphy while dressed as creepy ventriloquist dolls.

Winning the dance-off against former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola and his professional dance partner, Witney Carson — performing a Jive to “Time Warp” by Little Nell, Patricia Quinn, and Richard O’Brien simultaneously — Joey and Jenna got three points added to their already-impressive score, landing them at the top of the leaderboard alongside Zombies star Chandler Kinney and her professional dance partner, Brandon Armstrong.

Now, entering his seventh week in the competition, it is safe to say that Joey is a seasoned Dancing With the Stars cast member, dressing up as Tarzan, a cowboy, a ventriloquist doll, and more throughout the show thus far.

What was the worst costume of all, though? Definitely his green “Team Goofs” suit from “Disney Night,” hopeful he never has to wear something like that ever again…

After earning a score of 25 out of 30 for their Samba to “Trashin’ the Camp” from Tarzan, Joey and Jenna competed in a group dance alongside “Team Goofs” — consisting of Joey and Jenna, Chandler and Brandon, Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber, and Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten — during “Disney Night.”

Earning an impressive score of 27 out of 30 for their Freestyle to “I 2 I” from A Goofy Movie, the costumes were far from comfortable for the group, specifically for Joey…

At the time, he told Good Morning America, “I am so uncomfortable right now. I was really hoping that Tarzan was what we’d be doing press in, and just doesn’t work that way. I’d be colder, but this is a very uncomfortable outfit for me if I’m just being honest.”

Unfortunately, the green “Team Goofs” suit featured “a very exciting, exposing downstairs region,” which resulted in Joey — as well as the other male dancers — having to strap into an extremely uncomfortable, painful dance belt. He went so far as to describe the pain as an eight out of ten — yikes!

The following week, Good Morning America reminded Joey of the trauma that occurred in his green “Team Goofs” suit, asking the Bachelor Nation member if he would prefer it over his ventriloquist costume from “Halloween Nightmares Night.” Naturally, Joey sang like a bird, politely declining the “Disney Night” ensemble:

“That’s a good question. I think I’d have to stick with ventriloquist. I was so uncomfortable last week.”

It is safe to say Joey never wants to see another dance belt again!

Nevertheless, continuing in the competition, what will the rest of Joey’s costumes entail? To find out for yourself, tune into brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars Tuesdays — with the exception of Nov. 5 (aka Election Day) — via ABC or Disney Plus, with next-day streaming via Hulu.

If it isn’t Chandler and Brandon, we have a feeling Joey and Jenna will take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy!

