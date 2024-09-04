‘So the guys were right about him all along’: Reality Steve offers a 6-word mic drop explanation for Devin Strader’s despicable treatment of Bachelorette Jenn Tran

Anyone who tuned into The Bachelorette season 21 finale last night (September 3) can agree on one thing: our heart hurts for leading lady Jenn Tran.

Letting go of Marcus Shoberg just moments before embarking on their final date together, Jenn was ready for her future with Devin Strader, making Bachelorette history by proposing to Devin come finale night all in an attempt to show the Texas native just how much he truly means to her. Accepting her proposal, the pair was seemingly head over heels for each other — with Devin repeatedly stating how much he loves Jenn throughout the final few episodes of the beloved competition series — that is, before the finale finally graced our television screens…

During the “After The Final Rose” television special last night, Jenn told the live studio audience — as well as those who were tuned in from the comfort of their own homes — that Devin broke off their engagement a few weeks ago over the phone, admitting to the Bachelorette herself that he regretted their engagement and never truly loved her. He even was caught trying to shoot his shot with other members of Bachelor Nation, following individuals like Maria Georgas on Instagram just moments after dumping Jenn once and for all.

As if things could not get any worse for Jenn, host Jesse Palmer brought Devin onstage for the pair to have their first real conversation since their unexpected split, prior to watching their engagement footage while sitting side-by-side. It could not get any more brutal than that…

Needless to say, Devin went from being a fan-favorite to being one of the biggest villains in Bachelorette history overnight, with longtime reality television blogger Reality Steve summing up the infamous evening with one simple, six-word statement:

He conned her.



Plain and simple. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 4, 2024

Naturally, fans of the franchise were in agreement with the fact that Devin conned Jenn, commenting on this statement via X (formerly known as Twitter):

“So the guys were right about him all along…” “I called it from the beginning that he was fake.” “Completely. He love bombed her the whole time.” “He totally wanted to win and prove that to the other guys because he was bullied as a kid. He did it to win not to be in love. I knew he was an obnoxious snake from day 1…” “I got the ick from Devin from the beginning. Y’all made fun of Sam, but he was right about Devin and he was insistent about that… You all were like ‘he’s such a good guy.’ He wanted to win, but not get married.”

It is unclear where Jenn Tran goes from here in the love department, but it is safe to say she will be keeping herself busy as she embarks on her healing journey, agreeing to compete on the Dancing With the Stars season 33 alongside professional dancer Sasha Farber. To see if she takes home the Mirrorball Trophy in the end, tune into the hit competition show on ABC, beginning on September 17 at 8pm ET/PT.

