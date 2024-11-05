Forgot password
Image via Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images
Category:
TV

'Bachelorette' heartthrob Jonathon Johnson shares an oh-so telling TikTok about those Jenn Tran relationship rumors

Could they be a couple after all?
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|

Published: Nov 5, 2024 06:14 pm

He might have finished in third place on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette, but we are still holding out hope that Jonathon Johnson ends up with the leading lady. After all, with Jenn being in Los Angeles (where Jonathon lives) for Dancing With the Stars season 33, the duo has been spending quite a bit of time together when she is not busy at rehearsals, or progressing her rumored relationship with her professional dance partner, Sasha Farber

For those who need a refresher as to what happened between Jenn and Jonathon, the pair was seemingly the perfect combination of silly and serious throughout The Bachelorette season 21, with the Missouri native proving to be the total package time and time again. Unfortunately, Jenn did not see what fans of the Bachelor franchise saw in Jonathon, eliminating the creative director after the overnight dates, eager to see where a relationship with either Marcus Shoberg or Devin Strader would go instead.

While Jenn did not end up with Jonathon at the end of her Bachelorette journey, she actually ended up with nobody. Believe it or not, Jenn proposed to Devin come finale night in a shocking Bachelorette first, however, this was quickly extinguished when he called off the engagement, claiming to have never actually loved her. To make matters worse, he followed Bachelor Nation fan favorite Maria Georgas on Instagram, just moments after the split occurred. Yikes!

Since the show came to a close, Jenn and Jonathon have posted a great deal of content together, seemingly rekindling their romance now that the New Jersey native is single. Prior to her elimination, Jonathon even attended every Dancing With the Stars taping, just to see Jenn perform. How sweet is that?

Nevertheless, with all of Bachelor Nation wondering whether or not the duo is officially together, Jonathon finally squashed the relationship rumors in a recent TikTok video. Here’s what he had to say about the situationship:

@jiggityjon

Trying my best to hold out until paradise 🏝️🌹 #bachelorinparadise #thebachelorette #single #singlelife #bachelornation

♬ original sound – rebecca

On Monday (Nov. 4), Jonathon shared a TikTok video that stated “I’m not looking for anything serious right now,” all while using a trending sound from iCarly. The Bachelor Nation fan favorite doubled down on this sentiment with the caption of said TikTok video, which reads “Trying my best to hold out until paradise.”

Well, just like Dancing With the Stars contestant Danny Amendola, it looks like Jonathon is happy as can be #SingleAF…

Naturally, this caused quite a bit of chatter from fans of the Bachelor franchise who are still shipping him with Jenn, taking to the comment section of the TikTok video:

“Nooooo we wanted you to stay with Jenn 😭”

“Was reallllly rooting for you and Jenn tho!”

“Jonathon, this breaks my heart…”

Reddit users had a far less positive reaction, accusing Jonathon of being a “clout chaser” since his Bachelorette journey came to a close:

“Jonathan is getting annoying with these clout chasing videos. We all know that you aren’t going to stay single until Paradise.”

“He’s definitely become less attractive since the show, and I don’t mean physically.”

“He’s so thirsty and tries so hard it physically pains me.”

Jonathon did not promise to stay single until Bachelor in Paradise, but he promised to “try his best” instead. Because of this, could he unexpectedly find lasting love before he gets a chance to hit the beach?

Nevertheless, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with the 28-year-old on social media for any further updates. We are still hopeful that he and Jenn are endgame!

