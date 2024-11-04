‘Happy, peaceful, no stress’: a ‘DWTS’ frontrunner is single and ready to mingle, sending fans into a relationship status frenzy

Former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola might just be the hunkiest man to grace the Dancing With the Stars season 33 ballroom — well, with the exception of former Bachelor contestant Joey Graziadei — but it looks like he is single and ready to mingle nevertheless. Seriously though, how is a man as attractive as Danny still single at 39 years old?

For those unfamiliar with Danny’s journey on Dancing With the Stars thus far, he and his dance partner, Witney Carson, have topped the leaderboard on numerous occasions and coasted their way to the top six. The other five couples still competing for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy are Joey and Jenna Johnson, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, and Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach, with Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber getting eliminated at the end of “Halloween Nightmares Night” on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Danny and Witney scores thus far in the competition are as follows:

DWTS Premiere — Tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey & David Guetta (20/30)

“Oscars Night” — Jive to “Danger Zone” from Top Gun (21/30)

“Soul Train Night” — Foxtrot to “Dancing Machine” by The Jackson 5 (30/40)

“Hair Metal Night” — Paso Doble to “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi (30/40)

“Dedications Night” — Contemporary to “Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix)” by X Ambassadors (36/40)

“Disney Night” — Jazz to “Bye Bye Bye” from Deadpool & Wolverine (27/30)

“Halloween Nightmares Night” — Argentine Tango to “Poison” by RAVN (28/30)

As we inch closer and closer to the end of season 33, it is safe to say the duos are doing more press than ever before. After all, the public vote is a huge factor in staying in the competition!

Because of this, Danny and Witney stopped by the podcast of former Bachelor Nation member — and former Dancing With the Stars contestant — Nick Viall’s The Viall Files to discuss all things DWTS, as well as answer the question we have all been wondering…

Recently splitting from social media sensation Xandra Pohl, is Danny #SingleAF? Here’s what he had to say about the situation:

When asked about his relationship status in the interview, Danny swiftly replied, “Single. Just happy, peaceful, no stress whatsoever.” Naturally, this statement shut down any of the relationship rumors that were brewing between him and Ilona, but she could always sign on to be the Bachelorette instead…

Nevertheless, he then transitioned to talking about his goals for the future:

“My dream is to get married and have kids, and if you were to ask me when I was 24 or 25 what I’d be doing when I was 39, like I’d be like married with four kids and a white picket fence, but, you know, it hasn’t really worked out that way, which is great too. Life is awesome.”

To conclude the topic, Danny added that he would “ideally have like three or four kids” someday, hopeful to make the Amendola family “a troop.” How sweet is that?

Now that girls all over America are swooning over him on Dancing With the Stars, will the former football player have better luck in the love department? Well, we will just have to wait and see!

In the meantime, to see where Danny and Witney end up on the leaderboard, catch brand new episodes Tuesdays via ABC or Disney Plus, resuming next week, Nov. 12. Performing a Quickstep — inspired by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough’s performance from season 5 — to “Hey Pachuco” by Royal Crown Revue, it is sure to be an episode to remember.

