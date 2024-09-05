‘You deserve the world’: Jonathon Johnson gushes over Jenn Tran in latest Instagram post, and Bachelor Nation is screaming

Prefacing his latest Instagram post with the words “I have never wanted to say something more,” The Bachelorette season 21 finalist Jonathon Johnson went on to share six paragraphs about the one and only Jenn Tran, and it is safe to say that fans of the Bachelor franchise are unwell.

For those who are unfamiliar with Jonathon’s journey on the hit competition show, the Missouri native allowed the leading lady to channel both her silly and serious sides all season long, with their relationship reaching new heights (no pun intended) during their one-on-one date in episode 5. Riding in a helicopter and frolicking in a vineyard together, both Jonathon and Jenn let their vulnerable sides shine during the dinner portion of the date, ultimately showing the Bachelorette beauty that he is more than meets the eye. Building a great foundation, the 28-year-old creative director managed to coast his way to the final three, but Jenn saw more of a future with Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader instead, ultimately leading to Jonathon’s untimely departure.

It is safe to say Jenn has some clouded judgement, though, failing to find her happy ending at the end of The Bachelorette season 21…

Devin and Jenn got engaged come finale night — with the latter making Bachelor Nation history by being the one to pop the question — but things took a turn for the worse during the “After The Final Rose” television special. In a shocking turn of events, a teary-eyed Jenn announced to the live studio audience — as well as those watching at home — that Devin broke off their engagement shortly after the show wrapped, telling her that he never loved her and regretted accepting her proposal. Yikes!

After seeing his true colors, Jenn choosing Devin over Jonathon has been described by Bachelor Nation as “The biggest fumble since Tyler Cameron” — drawing similarities to when Hannah Brown chose Jed Wyatt over Tyler Cameron — and viewers are hopeful that the pair can rekindle their romance now that Jenn is #SingleAF.

After seeing Jonathon’s latest Instagram post — where he is seemingly shooting his shot once again — we would be shocked if the New Jersey native doesn’t fold at his oh-so sweet message:

To accompany a series of photos of the pair — as well as a sexy solo shot of the Bachelorette herself — Jonathon wrote, “I am so incredibly honored to have been a part of Jenn’s journey! She has been an inspiration to women everywhere and I’m so proud of the way she carried herself throughout this process,” prior to delving into the details of everything he loves about her.

He began his long-winded Instagram caption by referencing the trauma that Jenn had to endure on Tuesday (September 3) — live-reacting to her proposal while sitting on the same sofa as her ex-fiancé — all thanks to ABC:

“She experienced a situation on a national scale that I would never want to see someone go through. But this WOMAN walked on stage, with her head held high, and handled herself with so much class and beauty that my jaw is on the floor.”

Jonathon then moved on to praising Jenn and the phenomenal person she is, making cheeky references to his NSFW limo entrance, her future on Dancing With the Stars and more to keep the message as lighthearted as can be:

“Jenn, from me, my family, and anyone that has had the absolute privilege of meeting you, you’re an incredible woman and we are SO proud of your journey. I will be cheering you on as you shake it down on DWTS and all the success after. (Don’t forget who your first patient was)”

The next line had fans of the Bachelor franchise screaming, as Jonathon expressed that he wants to “make some really awesome memories” with Jenn while she is in Los Angeles, as that is where she will be located during her Dancing With the Stars stint. We might be moving too fast, but it sounds like wedding bells are in the future for these two lovebirds!

Last but certainly not least, Jonathon concluded the Instagram captionwith even more kind words, as well as a call-to-action that encourages everyone to support Jenn during this tough time:

“For me, and I hope everyone reading this hears me, go show this woman some love and give her your support! She just put her heart on the line for all of you to see and absolutely KILLED it! I am so sorry that someone had the opportunity to take even a little of the positivity of this experience away from you! You deserve the world Jennifer Tran! 🙏🏽❤️”

Naturally, Bachelor Nation was sent into a frenzy after reading this long-winded Instagram caption from start to finish, believing that the door is not entirely closed for Jonathon and Jenn. “I need you both back together. I’m not even kidding,” one viewer wrote, summing up what we all are thinking, garnering nearly 2,000 likes in just one hour.

It is unclear where the duo goes from here, but it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with both Jonathon Johnson and Jenn Tran on social media for any further updates. Our heart cannot handle this cuteness, and we want a front row seat to all of the action!

