‘I’m baffled’: Marcus Shoberg reflects on his ‘Bachelorette’ journey, and fans are stunned to see who he didn’t talk about once

Spoiler alert! Marcus Shoberg did not end up with Jenn Tran at the end of The Bachelorette season 21. While the runner-up is usually heartbroken — we all remember Daisy Kent’s gut-wrenching Bachelor breakup, right? — in a shocking turn of events, the Army Ranger Veteran does not seem to care whatsoever…

During the finale of The Bachelorette, Marcus met Jenn’s family for the very first time, where it was evident that he was not ready for an engagement in mere days. Receiving so much love from eventual-winner Devin Strader — and hardly any from Marcus — Jenn and Marcus made the mutual decision to end their relationship in Hawaii, parting ways so the leading lady could pursue Devin wholeheartedly.

Although Marcus was not her perfect match — and neither was Devin, apparently — the pair seemingly ended things on good terms, but after a recent Instagram post featured no mention of Jenn, fans of the Bachelor franchise cannot help but wonder where the Minnesota native’s head is at.

Marcus fails to mention Jenn in his Instagram post

Rather than reflecting on his Bachelorette journey and thanking the leading lady — in true Bachelor Nation fashion — Marcus dedicated his Instagram post to vulnerability, detailing how the show helped him channel his sensitive side.

Beginning his long-winded caption by referencing, once again, the traumatizing accident he faced in the military, Marcus explained that while said accident damaged his life in many ways, it simultaneously “taught him the value of relationships, the preciousness of time, and the power of resilience.” According to the 32-year-old, “It made him a more compassionate person, not less,” and then he then proceeded to share how said compassion translated onto our television screens:

“I’ve been honest with my emotions — on @bacheloretteabc and in life — because I believe that being open is the only way to truly live. I’ve shed tears over the past, over love, and over the trials that have shaped me, but those tears don’t make me weak. They make me human. They are proof that I’m still here, with a heart that refuses to be hardened by the world.”

With Marcus seemingly spending every minute of screen time on The Bachelorette discussing his past, fans of the Bachelor franchise took to social media throughout the season to suggest therapy, which he fought back on in the next section of his Instagram caption:

“To those who think I need healing, I want you to know I’ve been on that journey for years. Therapy and my faith have been guiding lights for me, helping me navigate the complexities of my past and giving me the wisdom necessary to keep moving forward. Healing is a process, and I’m committed to living a life worth saving. A life that reflects the lessons I’ve learned along the way.”

Sharing a snippet of his testimony, Marcus eventually concluded with the words, “Here’s my heart, laid bare. My life has meaning, my experiences matter, and if sharing them helps even one person find their way out of the darkness, then it’s all been worth it,” and needless to say, Bachelor Nation was unamused.

Rather than thanking The Bachelorette, ABC, Jenn, or anyone in between, Marcus instead spent seven paragraphs talking about himself, seemingly ungrateful to those who helped make the entire show happen. Naturally, fans of the Bachelor franchise caused an uproar via social media for his questionable decision:

“He never once thanked Jenn or had anything nice to say about her. It’s all about how she made HIM feel. I honestly think he was there to have a good time, date, and get his 15 mins of fame. He never thought he would make it so far, and then he said a whole bunch of NOTHING to Jenn. What a waste of her and our time.” “Marcus bruh!! I’m baffled… How can you not make a single post about @‌jenntran? She has poured her heart to you all season bro ❤️‍🩹!! As a F2, at least support her in your post like your buddy @‌jiggity.jon did 🥺😤” “So no mention of Jenn? As if she wasn’t a part of this journey of yours too?”

It is unclear if this will be Marcus’ only post from the conclusion of The Bachelorette season 21 — our fingers are crossed that he will have an entire post dedicated to Jenn — so we will be keeping up with him on social media until further notice just in case…

Until then, BRB. We are busy re-reading Jonathon Johnson’s Instagram post that makes our heart soar!

