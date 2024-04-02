‘That was so profound and so beautiful’: Country superstar Spencer Crandall teases a tune inspired by this surprising ‘Bachelor’ breakup

It looks like even country superstars love The Bachelor, with Spencer Crandall taking to TikTok to combine the beloved competition series with his country music career.

Recommended Videos

For those who are unfamiliar, Crandall is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter, often described as unfiltered, unconventional, and unapologetic as an artist. Dropping smash hits like “My Person,” “Girls Like You,” “Made,” and more on all music streaming services in the past, it looks like he has yet another new tune on the way, shocking his supporters in a TikTok video that reveals the true origin of the track.

Believe it or not, Crandall teased a soon-to-be hit song titled “The Right One” on the platform, which was directly inspired by Bachelor star Daisy Kent and her breakup with the one and only Joey Graziadei during the finale of The Bachelor season 28. Knowing that the lead was going to propose to Kelsey Anderson over her, Daisy stepped away from the hit competition show in what was one of the most badass moments in Bachelor history. Given the fact that Reality Steve had reported that Daisy and Joey get engaged in the end, Bachelor Nation was stunned by this split, with the breakup tugging on the heartstrings of each and every viewer.

It looks like Crandall was extremely moved by the gut-wrenching moment, much like the rest of Bachelor Nation, writing a song that will seemingly become a part of his discography someday.

@spencercrandall Hi @Daisy Kent 👋🏼 Your words stopped me in my tracks and i KNEW i had to write a song about what you said! This one’s for you! Thanks for the inspo! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 ♬ original sound – Spencer Crandall

In a TikTok video shared on April 1, Crandall shared how the Bachelor beauty directly inspired his forthcoming track titled “The Right One.”

“So me and my girlfriend were watching The Bachelor last week and there’s this contestant named Daisy, and Daisy gets all the way to the end of the show and she doesn’t get chosen (spoiler alert), and it’s such a heart-wrenching moment. You want it so bad for her, but instead of dragging the Bachelor through the mud and like saying all this like mean stuff or whatever, she’s in the car ride to the airport and she says something that just blew me away.”

The country crooner proceeded to play a clip from when Daisy was reflecting on the breakup in the car on the way to the airport. “If I could love the wrong person that much, imagine how much I could love the right person,” she famously said, something that touched Crandall, in particular.

“That was so profound and so beautiful, and so my little songwriter light bulb went off, and I wrote this. So this one’s for you, Daisy. This one’s called ‘The Right One.'”

He then proceeded to sing a sample of the track in the TikTok video, teasing what is seemingly the chorus of the soon-to-be smash hit: “But if I could love the wrong one this much / Just imagine when the right one shows up / If I could fight for that long / For someone my heart knew was wrong / Just wait ’til I find the right one.”

While she has yet to comment on the TikTok video, will the tune manage to garner the attention of Daisy Kent herself? Only time will tell…