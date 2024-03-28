What happened to Daisy on ‘The Bachelor?’

Despite being on air since 2002, The Bachelor still manages to surprise its audience from time to time. Of course, that is mostly due to contestants like Daisy Kent, who aren’t afraid to take life into their own hands.

During season 28, the account executive conquered the hearts of The Bachelor viewers with her kindness, wisdom, and beauty. Naturally, everyone had their favorites, but it’s safe to say that a big portion of the audience was rooting for Kent to earn a proposal from Joey Graziadei. For a long time, sources even claimed that she was the winning lady, but fans’ hopes were eventually dashed in the season finale, when Kelsey Anderson turned out to be the chosen one.

That said, Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor didn’t have a traditional ending, as it wasn’t him who eliminated Kent from the competition. Before he got the chance to announce who would get the final rose, the contestant chose to self-eliminate and walked out on the Bachelor. Kent wasn’t the first (or even second) of Graziadei’s prospects to abandon the show, but she was the only one to do it so close to the finish line, leading viewers to wonder why.

Why did Daisy Kent quit The Bachelor?

As Daisy Kent explained during the “After the Final Rose” special, she first noticed that there was a bigger connection between Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson on the night of Rachel Nance’s elimination. Although she tried to ignore her intuition at first, it became impossible to do so after her final date with the Bachelor. During the date, she got the feeling that Graziadei was attempting to prepare her for a breakup and realized that he couldn’t see a future with her. Also, his reaction to Kent later declaring her love probably didn’t help matters.

Despite all these moments of doubt, it seems like Kent only made her decision to leave on the morning of the final rose ceremony. The contestant went to Anderson’s room to ask her about her latest date with Graziadei and, by comparing it to her own, she understood that she wouldn’t get a proposal. The two ladies arrived at the final rose ceremony together, but Kent walked up to Graziadei first to let him know of her decision to quit the show. As she explained in the season finale, she knew that they were not right for each other, and hugged Anderson goodbye before walking away.

After this turn of events, many were hopeful to see Daisy Kent leading season 21 of The Bachelorette, but that didn’t come to pass. It looks like folks will not see this former contestant on their screens anytime soon. Regardless, her time on The Bachelor will not be easily forgotten.