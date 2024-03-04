How to steal ‘The Bachelor’ star Daisy Kent’s style: 5 of her best dresses, detailed

With only four women remaining on The Bachelor season 28 — Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, and Maria Georgas — one woman’s style has consistently been knocking our socks off all season long.

This fashionista is the one and only Daisy Kent, who has been stepping out in stunning (yet affordable) looks for each and every group date, one-on-one date, rose ceremony, and more. Naturally, this has left fans of the Bachelor franchise asking themselves the same question each and every episode: Where did she get that dress?

Fortunately, we got you covered, pinpointing where to purchase five of her best looks from The Bachelor season 28. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Episode 2 — $74 at Princess Polly

Images via ABC/Princess Polly

During her first one-on-one date with the one and only Joey Grazaidei — which occurred during episode two of the beloved competition series, where they took a helicopter to a music festival — Daisy looked pretty in pink in the Joella Midi Dress. Available for purchase via Princess Polly for $74, this piece can be dressed up or down, and it is safe to say that we are obsessed. It is seriously a summer staple!

Episode 3 — $99 at Hello Molly

Images via @daisyykent on Instagram/Hello Molly

Daisy was slaying the style game within the Bachelor mansion as well, rocking this little fuchsia number during the third rose ceremony of the season. “Featuring a front split and toga-style wrap neckline,” this dress is the one and only Athenian Satin Maxi Dress in fuchsia, which can be purchased via Hello Molly for $99. According to the company, “Made from the softest and most luxurious fabric, this dress will make you feel like you’re floating on air,” and we don’t doubt that whatsoever.

Episode 4 — $99.95 at Princess Polly

Images via @daisyykent on Instagram/Princess Polly

Did anyone else’s jaw drop when Daisy arrived at the fourth rose ceremony of the season in this white JGR & STN Claudia Maxi Dress, complete with cutouts down the middle? Available for purchase via Princess Polly for $99.95 — which has since been marked down to $12 — you NEED to get this piece if you want to look like a Greek Goddess just like the Minnesota native.

Episode 5 — $198 at Show Me Your Mumu

Images via @jenntranx on Instagram/Show Me Your Mumu

“This maxi is cut on the bias to give that perfect slip draping we’re all looking for. The top softly wraps around your neck for a flattering high neck and leaves a dramatic open back. Beyond chic for a bridal party and a new go-to for special occasions and events,” Show Me Your Mumu describes their Jasmine Halter Maxi Dress, which can be purchased on their website for $198. Available in 18 different colors, Daisy slayed the Rich Olive Luxe Satin shade during the rose ceremony in Spain. It is safe to say that green is her color!

Episode 7 — $125 at Hello Molly

Images via @daisyykent on Instagram/Hello Molly

We all remember Daisy’s show-stopping yellow dress during last week’s rose ceremony, right? “Featuring a tulle hem and an amazing vibrant shade,” this dress is the All Your Attention Satin Maxi Dress in yellow, which can be purchased via Hello Molly for $125. In this piece, you are sure to be the star of the show!

Embarking on her highly-anticipated hometown date tonight (March 4) what other dresses does Daisy have on deck? While we will just have to wait and see, to find out whether or not Daisy and Joey get engaged at the end of The Bachelor season 28 nonetheless, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series every Monday evening on ABC. You will not want to miss the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey…