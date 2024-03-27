Why is Daisy Kent not the next Bachelorette? Her reasoning, explained

As season 28 of The Bachelor aired, Daisy Kent stood out as a fan favorite. There was no doubt about it: if she didn’t win Joey Graziadei’s heart, folks wished to see her on the next season of The Bachelorette. Needless to say, that didn’t pan out.

Despite Kent being one of the strongest contenders for the next Bachelorette, and rumored to be disputing the role with Maria Georgas, it was Jennifer Tran who took it. Unlike Kent, who landed second place after quitting the competition, Tran was eliminated in week seven, but that didn’t stop her from continuing her search for love. Unfortunately, this turn of events didn’t please everyone, as viewers had been almost certain that they would see Kent on their screens again. In fact, at one point during The Bachelor‘s season 28 finale, it felt like Jesse Palmer was hinting at Kent becoming the new Bachelorette, but alas.

Naturally, now that Jenn Tran is confirmed to lead the show’s 21st season, people can’t help but wonder why Daisy Kent didn’t take this opportunity. While there’s no doubt that Tran is also a great choice, the buzz surrounding Kent was incredible, and she had everything needed to make a good Bachelorette. So, why wasn’t she selected?

Why won’t Daisy Kent be the next Bachelorette?

There’s no telling if Daisy Kent was approached first by ABC about the idea of becoming the next Bachelorette. However, it doesn’t seem like the account executive would’ve been up for the challenge either way. In the season 28 finale of The Bachelor, the former contestant was brought on stage, and when asked by the host what was next for her, she made clear that she needed to focus on herself.

Kent explained that, although being on the show was a great experience, it was also hard, and right now she needs to step out of the spotlight for a while. She also stated that she’s in a healthy and happy place in life, and doesn’t feel ready to get back to dating. Instead, the Bachelor runner-upper intends to dedicate more of her time to the people and things she loves.

While this may be a little bit disappointing for those who hoped to see Kent find love, fans should be happy to know that she’s taking care of herself. Besides, Jenn Tran will surely be an amazing lead, so viewers should look forward to seeing her shine in season 21 of The Bachelorette.