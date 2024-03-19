7 reasons why Daisy Kent is the top contender for the next ‘Bachelorette’

Embarking on three one-on-one dates that were all nothing short of sensational, Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent clearly have had undeniable chemistry throughout The Bachelor season 28, but if she is not the tennis professional‘s perfect match (no pun intended) at the end of the beloved competition series, what does her future hold?

While her major “girl next door” energy seemingly does not have a spot on Bachelor in Paradise, it is safe to say that Daisy’s awe-striking appearance, phenomenal personality, and story that tugs on your heartstrings — losing her hearing after a battle with Lyme Disease — have caused our Bachelorette radar to go off.

While individuals like Lexi Young, Maria Georgas, Kelsey Anderson, and more are definitely contenders to be the next Bachelorette, keep scrolling for seven reasons as to why Daisy is likely the frontrunner as of late.

1. She is drop dead gorgeous

Screengrab via @daisyykent/Instagram

This one is self explanatory — Hello? Have you seen her? With a smile that lights up the whole room, Daisy is as beautiful as can be (in true Bachelorette fashion).

2. She is family-oriented

Photo via Bachelor Nation/Facebook

Moved to tears during her hometown date, it is clear that Daisy has not only a great relationship with her parents, but with her brother as well. Given the fact that the lead’s family makes quite a few appearances on our television screens during The Bachelor and The Bachelorette — we’re talking about you, Barbara Weber — chances are fans of the Bachelor franchise would not mind having her folks featured throughout the hit competition show, serving as her support system all season long.

3. She has a good head on her shoulders

Screengrab via @daisyykent/Instagram

Daisy has proven her wisdom time and time again throughout her Bachelor journey, garnering a great deal of praise from fans of the Bachelor franchise via X (formerly known as Twitter) when she refrained from telling Joey that she was falling in love with him, simply because her fellow contestants were.

“Normalize not falling in love in three weeks! #TheBachelor”

Naturally, this wisdom would carry over as the Bachelorette, and it is assumed that viewers would trust and support Daisy and all of her decisions as the leading lady.

4. She is friends with all of her Bachelor co-stars

Screengrab via The Bachelor/Facebook

While other Bachelorette contenders — notably Maria Georgas — have some strained relationships with their fellow contestants, it looks like Daisy has maintained strong bonds with individuals like Rachel Nance, Kelsey Toussant, Kelsey Anderson, Autumn Waggoner, Jess Edwards, and more even after filming came to a close, based on a series of social media posts. Given how well-liked she is by her fellow cast members, it is likely that she is beloved by the Bachelor team as well. Because of her seemingly strong bond with individuals on both the cast and crew, this ultimately increases her likelihood of becoming the next lead. Connections are everything in the year 2024!

5. She is a fan-favorite

Screengrab via @daisyykent/Instagram

Deemed to be “America’s Sweetheart” by fans of the Bachelor franchise, Daisy has become the clear fan favorite of The Bachelor season 28, and individuals have been advocating for her Bachelorette candidacy via X (formerly known as Twitter) since day one of the hit competition show.

“Watching Joey and Kelsey be in love knowing Daisy is gonna be a great Bachelorette who deserves everything #TheBachelor #Bachelor #BachelorNation” “Bachelor producers, I’m literally begging you to pick Daisy for Bachelorette” “I’m very much under the impression that Daisy will be the next Bachelorette.”

Everyone knows that fan favorites make the best Bachelorettes — we all remember what happened with Clare Crawley and Arie Luyendyk Jr, right? — and this chatter via social media has ultimately increased her likelihood of becoming the next lead once again.

6. She uses her social media platform for good

Screengrab via @daisyykent/Instagram

As mentioned, Daisy has been extremely open about her struggles with Lyme Disease and hearing loss throughout her Bachelor journey, detailing her decision to get a cochlear implant two years ago. Consistently being vocal about her battle not only on the beloved competition series, but also on social media, we know that the 25-year-old would continue to spread awareness about Lyme Disease, hearing loss, and her cochlear implant as the Bachelorette. It would be a first in franchise history!

7. She is already getting the Bachelorette edit

Screengrab via ABC

Showing off everything great about Daisy — failing to show fans of the Bachelor franchise a single flaw about the Minnesota native — it is clear that the Bachelor producers have edited the show to make viewers favorable of Daisy.

“They’re setting us up for a Daisy Bachelorette… #TheBachelor”

Longtime fans of the Bachelor franchise know that the next Bachelorette gets a seemingly flawless edit — with a few exceptions here and there — and Daisy seems to fit the bill beautifully. We would be stunned if someone else is chosen, but we will just have to wait and see…

Of course, Daisy cannot become the Bachelorette if she ends up with Joey at the end of the hit competition show, but will the winner of The Bachelor season 28 be her or Kelsey? To find out for yourself, catch the highly-anticipated finale on March 25, or stream it the following day on Hulu. Based on the trailer shown during the “Women Tell All” yesterday (March 18) – as well as the unprecedented ending to Joey’s journey that they have been teasing all season long – it is sure to be one for the Bachelor history books.