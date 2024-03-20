‘It’s between those two’: Reality Steve spoils which 2 women are major contenders for the next ‘Bachelorette’

As fans of the Bachelor franchise might recall, a man named Reality Steve is notorious for spoiling seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and more each and every year — from the first impression rose recipient to the final rose recipient and everything in between — and 2024 is no exception.

Already determining who gets engaged to Joey Graziadei at the end of the beloved competition series — either Kelsey Anderson or Daisy Kent — the human Bachelor encyclopedia also caught wind of who is in the running to be the next Bachelorette, narrowing down the 32 contestants from The Bachelor season 28 to just two: Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas.

Kicking things off, it is safe to say that Daisy is straight out of a Hallmark movie, captivating fans of the Bachelor franchise with her awe-striking appearance, phenomenal personality, and story that might have you shedding a few tears here and there. Losing her hearing in college after a battle with Lyme disease — resulting in her difficult decision to get a cochlear implant — we know that Daisy would continue to spread awareness about hearing loss during her stint as the Bachelorette, all while simultaneously stumbling across her perfect match and massive fan support.

“If it’s not Daisy and Joey in the end. I want Daisy as the Bachelorette” “Bachelor producers, I’m literally begging you to pick Daisy for Bachelorette” “Calling it now, Daisy is our next Bachelorette ,because how often does the Bachelor pick the one he should? Joey is smart and wonderful, but men as a whole are kind of dumb…”

Moving onto the latter, Maria has been compared to former Bachelorette Katie Thurston in the past, for better or for worse, with fans of the Bachelor franchise advocating for her to be the next leading lady after suffering a great deal of bullying and mistreatment — notably from Sydney Gordon, Lea Cayanan, and Jess Edwards — throughout her Bachelor journey. While her season would definitely be a wild card, Bachelor Nation knows that it would be filled with spunk and spice nonetheless, causing viewers to campaign for her to be the next Bachelorette via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I NEED Maria to be the Bachelorette 😭❤️” “Maria better be the next Bachelorette 😭🗣️ ” “We love you Maria!! Rooting for you girl as our new Bachelorette (hopefully). We ALL know there is someone special waiting for you ❤️”

With stunners like Kelsey Toussant, Lexi Young, Jenn Tran, and more seemingly not in the running, how did Reality Steve determine whether Daisy or Maria would be the next Bachelorette? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Screengrabs via ABC

“I’m hearing it’s between Daisy and Maria, No surprise there. I think most people expect it to be one of those two,” Reality Steve prefaced, prior to delving into the details.

“Considering 22 of the 24 women who’ve been the Bachelorette finished in the top 4 of their season, that tracks. But considering what’s happened in the past, where some people have literally been told they’re the new lead, and then at the last minute had it pulled from them, it’s never truly in etched in stone until it’s announced.”

Because of this, the Bachelor know-it-all assumes that both Daisy and Maria are preparing to be the Bachelorette as we speak, and we will likely find out the leading lady once and for all during the “After The Final Rose” episode of The Bachelor season 28, much like we have seen in other seasons.

“They could have Maria and Daisy both shoot intro videos. They could have both of them also go for their wardrobe fittings. We know they’ve had multiple people sign contracts in past seasons as well, all so that when they DO make their decision, everything is all ready to go… All I know is it’s between those two, and we should have an answer within the next week or so. Filming starts in basically 2.5 weeks, so yeah, we gotta know fairly soon.”

Before the next Bachelorette is announced, fans of the Bachelor franchise need to find out what the unprecedented ending to Joey’s journey is first. To see for yourself, tune into the highly-anticipated finale of The Bachelor season 28 on March 25, or stream it the following day on Hulu. Based on the preview shown during the “Women Tell All” on Monday (March 18), it is sure to be jam-packed with juicy drama!