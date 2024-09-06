‘My peace is important’: Maria Georgas clears up rumors about her relationship with ‘Bachelorette’ weasel Devin Strader

The Bachelorette season 21 might have resulted in a rocky ending to Jenn Tran and Devin Strader’s once-happy relationship, however, The Bachelor season 28 contestant Maria Georgas has found herself in the crossfire.

Recommended Videos

For those who are unfamiliar with how the show finished, while Jenn and Devin ended The Bachelorette season 21 engaged — with Jenn popping the question in a Bachelor Nation first — the leading lady announced during the “After The Final Rose” television special that Devin broke off their engagement. According to Jenn, the Texas native told her via a phone call that he never loved her and regretted accepting her proposal, and then he went on to follow fan-favorite Bachelor Nation member Maria on Instagram. Yikes!

Devin following Maria spiraled into relationship rumors from fans of the Bachelor franchise, causing the latter to step in and clear the air. Keep scrolling to see what she had to say, spilling the tea in an oh-so telling TikTok video.

Maria speaks out after her mention at “After The Final Rose”

”I don’t know what you guys are expecting. I’m not sure what you guys want from this, but truly what this is going to be is my truth and the frustration that comes with that,” Maria prefaced, prior to delving into the details of the situation.

Beginning by admitting that the finale of The Bachelorette season 21 was hard to watch — despite her friendship with Jenn being long gone — Maria shared with her 414.6k followers via TikTok that her heart goes out to the leading lady, as ABC did her dirty during the “After The Final Rose” television special. “The only two people that can speak on her relationship are her and Devin,” Maria argued, stating that the conversation had on Tuesday (September 3) should have been behind closed doors, however, she knows that privacy is off the table within Bachelor Nation.

On the topic of privacy (or lack thereof), Maria had no choice but to explain the rumors regarding Devin, owing fans of the Bachelor franchise an explanation as to what really went down:

“Yes, Devin followed me on Instagram. Guys, I don’t pay attention to who follows me and who doesn’t. I have no clue about that. Until people brought it to my attention, I didn’t know, and by that time when I found out, he had unfollowed… I’ve never met Devin before. I never went clubbing out with him.”

During the “After The Final Rose” television special, Jenn mentioned that Devin had gone clubbing with Bachelorette contestant Jeremy Simon just days after their engagement came crashing down. With videos of Maria and Jeremy seemingly getting close at the club circulating via social media, fans jumped to conclusions that Maria, Jeremy, and Devin were all in attendance this infamous night, however, the brunette beauty cleared the air:

“Did I go out with Jeremy? A night with friends? A bunch of us together? Yes, I did, but Jeremy got sent home and they ended on amicable terms. They were on good terms, and guys, what do you think [Bachelor in] Paradise is? …I’m not going on Paradise, so I’m doing this s**t in real life. I’m meeting people through friends, and I think that that’s very normal and okay to do, so I will not apologize about that.”

Admitting that she can’t control who follows who, Maria then closed the chapter on Devin once and for all, slamming the Bachelorette bastard just like the rest of Bachelor Nation, all while simultaneously clearing her name of any controversy:

“I never followed back, and now seeing how things transpired, I will never follow that man… The fact that this whole thing has come out now and the story has changed is beyond me, and I have nothing to do with the ending of the relationship… I just did not need to be dragged into this. Enough with the pinning women against each other. I know that’s a favorite thing to do in this world, but i’m not interested in that.”

“Stop holding me to a standard that doesn’t exist,” Maria said as a mic-drop to conclude the TikTok video, and we could not agree more with everything she had to say regarding the situation. After all, the Canadian cutie cannot help that she is a bad b***h (for lack of a better phrase) that anyone would love to date…

With Devin Strader aside, could there be a slight spark between Maria Georgas and Jeremy Simon? To see where things transpire from here, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with both parties via social media for any further updates.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy