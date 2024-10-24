A ‘Dancing With the Stars’ hunk did the last thing he expected to do for Disney Night, and no one is complaining

It is safe to say that Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik — the first male gymnast to ever compete on Dancing With the Stars — is a fan favorite on the show’s current 33rd season, and his moves as part of “Disney Night” might have just taken things to the next level…

For those who are unfamiliar, Stephen and his professional dance partner, Rylee Arnold, had their strength on full display on Tuesday evening (Oct. 22), during an episode that saw them dressed up as Hercules and Megara to perform a Charleston dance to “A Star Is Born”, which featured on the soundtrack of Disney’s Hercules, of course.

Although the pair received a lackluster score of 24 — earning an eight from all three judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli — the real treat was their costumes, and it is safe to say the duo went all in on their ensembles.

@ryleearnold Oh he is so ready to be hercules on @Dancing with the Stars DWTS tonight!!! We are so excited 🤭✨🫶🏼 be sure to vote for us at 8/7c by texting “STEPHEN” to 21523 ten times or go to dwtsvote.abc.com we love you guys 🥹❤️‍🔥 ♬ Disney Pictures Intro – Disney Pictures

According to a video shared by Rylee via TikTok — just 24 hours before the pair were set to take the stage — Stephen got a spray tan before “Disney Night” to portray Hercules the best he could. How hilarious (and hot) is that? Naturally, this caused an uproar from fans of the show:

“He is so pure! And the muscles are muscling!” “Look at our beautiful bronzed boy!! 🥰” “He’s just so happy to be there 🩵🫶🤩”

After the episode, in which the duo barely survived elimination, Stephen and Rylee spoke to Good Morning America, where the two-time bronze medalist was asked to elaborate on his spray tan experience. Keep scrolling to see what he had to say.

“They were like, ‘You’re playing Hercules. We need to tan you up, so let’s do it,'” Stephen recalled. “I’m down for anything really. I personally wouldn’t have gotten one on my own, but for the show, I have to own the character, right? So, I got the spray tan.”

He added that the Dancing With the Stars team was thrilled to give him some glowing skin, saying the spray tan solution “smelled really nice” and “made him look good.” We can’t help but agree, Stephen. Much like former Bachelor Joey Graziadei, it sounds like Stephen has been a good sport throughout the show!

Rylee then chimed in, adding that she “went for support” and “it was so fun,” prior to exposing her Dancing With the Stars partner once and for all. “I’m telling you guys right now, I think he’s into the spray tans. I wouldn’t be surprised if we got another one this season,” she dished, all while Stephen chuckled alongside her.

Spray tans aside, will Stephen and Rylee manage to take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy? To find out for yourself, tune into brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 33 each and every Tuesday via ABC or Disney Plus.

With “Halloween Night” right around the corner, things are about to get spooky, but we hope there are plenty more spray tans in Stephen’s future. Perhaps a bronzed version of Dracula in on the cards?

