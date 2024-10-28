‘Is this a hard launch?’: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro Rylee Arnold finally reveals her mystery man to the public

After weeks and weeks of speculation, the identity of Dancing With the Stars pro Rylee Arnold‘s brand new boo — who she had been teasing via TikTok — has finally been revealed via Instagram yesterday (Oct. 27).

Rylee is no stranger to dating, pursuing a relationship with someone before joining Dancing With the Stars, but splitting up before he embarked on his two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following this breakup, relationship rumors sparked between Rylee and her Dancing With the Stars season 32 partner, reality television personality Harry Jowsey, due to their undeniable chemistry on the show.

With that relationship coming to a close as well, Rylee told PEOPLE last month that she was #SingleAF. “I am currently single right now… I love being single. It’s the best. I’ve been single for a while, but I love it,” she said at the time, but it looks like her perspective changed when she met the one and only Walker Lyons.

Who is Rylee Arnold’s brand new boo?

After sharing a series of TikTok videos teasing that she had been going on dates with a mystery man, Rylee finally revealed his identity in an Instagram post captioned “Is this a hard launch?? 🤭❤️‍🔥”

The post consisted of several photos taken after The University of Southern California defeated Rutgers University by 22 points on Saturday (Oct. 26), where her brand new boo is a tight end on the team. According to the USC football roster, Walker is a freshman from Folsom, California, and according to his Instagram, he is also a member The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, just like Rylee. How sweet is that?

Featuring photos of Rylee hugging Walker — as well as looking up lovingly at him — she also shared some photos alongside her sister, Brynley, and her husband, taken from the USC football field.

The Dancing With the Stars cast reacts

Naturally, our favorite Dancing With the Stars pros AND contestants got a piece of all the action, taking to the comment section of the post to express their excitement for this highly-anticipated hard launch. Some of our favorite comments are as follows:

DWTS season 33 contestant, Stephen Nedoroscik: “OHHHH SHOOT SHE DID IT GO RYLEE” DWTS pro, Witney Carson: “AHHHHH!!! Screaming!!!!!” DWTS pro, Emma Slater: “ITS HAPPENING PEOPLE STAY CALM!!!!!!!!” DWTS pro, Alan Bersten: “It’s not a soft launch!!! That’s for sure” DWTS pro, Ezra Sosa: “you deserve the best, and he treats like the queen you are. so happy for you.”

Other comments came from DWTS pros Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, and Daniella Karagach, DWTS judge Julianne Hough, Bachelor Nation members Rachael Kirkconnell and Kelsey Anderson, and more. Needless to say, it sounds like everyone is all aboard the Walker and Rylee train!

Nevertheless, will he be in the audience during “Halloween Nightmares Night” tomorrow (Oct. 29), cheering on Rylee and her celebrity dance partner, Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik? To find out for yourself, catch the brand new episode of Dancing With the Stars at 8pm ET/PT via ABC or Disney Plus — with next-day streaming via Hulu as well — as well as brand new episodes every Tuesday afterwards.

