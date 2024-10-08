‘Really hot’: Um, did a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro really just shoot his shot with one of the season 33 contestants?

First-time Dancing With the Stars pro Ezra Sosa is making the most out of his experience on the show, to say the least, hoping to finish the competition with a brand new boo. Spoiler alert: The feelings between him and a certain Dancing With the Stars contestant might not be mutual, but we will just have to wait and see…

First some context, for those who are unfamiliar with Ezra. He was a part of the Dancing With the Stars troupe for seasons 30 through 32, trying his luck as a pro by filling in for Artem Chigvintsev during episode 2 of season 32, then performing alongside Bachelorette beauty Charity Lawson when Artem contracted COVID-19. Afterwards, Ezra was permanently being promoted to pro status for season 33. Unfortunately for the Utah native, his experience as a pro this season was extremely short-lived, as he and his oh-so controversial celebrity partner, noted fashionista and con artist Anna Delvey, were eliminated first from the competition.

Just because he has been eliminated does not mean that he is hiding in the shadows, though, as Ezra has remained a very active member of the Dancing With the Stars community via social media, as well as a key part of each episode’s group dances. On TikTok, Ezra has been known to comment on the steamy chemistry between oseason 33 couple Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, both via videos and comments, but aside from this duo, it looks like another Dancing With the Stars season 33 contestant has caught his eye.

Up in the SkyBox — where couples go immediately after their routines to get their scores, and speak to co-host Julianne Hough — Ezra was spotted swooning over former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola, who is partnered with Witney Carson this season:

While Danny and Julianne were conversing, Ezra was spotted in the background fanning his face, uttering the words “He’s hot. He’s really hot” to reality television royalty, Phaedra Parks. Obviously, the 23-year-old was caught on camera, with fans of the show taking to social media to share their findings, as well as share the same sentiment as Ezra:

“EZRA IS ALL OF US” “Gotta love Ezra 😂😂” “LMAOO I love Ezra so much”

Lucky for the Dancing With the Stars pro, it looks like Danny is still on the market, dispelling relationship rumors with social media sensation Xandra Pohl in an exclusive interview with E! News, just moments after episode 2 wrapped. “Xandra is a great friend of mine. I’m a huge fan and supporter of her and it’s good to have a friend like her,” he said at the time, and with different individuals in his “friends and family” section for “Soul Train Night” last night (Oct. 7), it is safe to say she is out of the picture nowadays.

Now that he has confirmed that he is not in a relationship with Xandra, could there be a connection between Danny and Ezra after all? We find it unlikely, but a guy can dream…

Nevertheless, with “Hair Metal Night” gracing our television screens tonight (Oct. 8), it is safe to say that we will be looking for Ezra before, during, and after Danny’s Paso Doble to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer” for any additional reactions. To see the dance — as well as the other routines — for yourself, tune into ABC or Disney Plus at 8pm ET/PT for the brand-new episode of Dancing With the Stars, as well as every Tuesday afterwards for even more fun.

