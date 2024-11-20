‘Look at him! He loves it!’: Costco makes its easiest sale ever when a dog finds his dream bed and can’t bear to leave without it

I could live at Costco, and I don’t think I’m the only one. From the free samples, to the aisles upon aisles filled with food, it’s a happy place for people who like to save money (which is well, everyone, thanks to inflation).

Recommended Videos

There’s a dog out there who agrees with me! TikTok user @itsbabyybluee posted an amazing video of a charming dog having the time of their life lying on a dog bed in a Costco store. The user wrote “spoiled prince” in the caption.

What happened? Did the dog have to say goodbye to one of the greatest things to ever happen to them? Nope! Thankfully, this story has a happy ending (which is a relief considering all the bad news that seems to happen 24/7). The dog got to take the bed home with them. The TikTok ends with a sweet image of the dog enjoying their bed at home. As the user wrote, “Mission accomplished.”

One user commented, “Look at him! He loves it!” and others were overjoyed to see the pet enjoying themselves so much. One wrote, “He looks so cozy” and another joked, “He went shopping too.” One user explained the typical shopping experience of being in a huge box store like this one: “He came for kibble, but left with a brand new bed… Costco got him just like the rest of us.” Although a 2023 survey via Slickdeals says Americans didn’t “impulse buy” as much that year as they did previously, I’d say this is still very much a thing for many people. It can be tough to resist those bags of chips in the checkout aisle or a fun treat. You have to reward yourself for running errands successfully, after all. And this dog also realized that they needed to go home with something special.

So, if all dogs go to heaven, can all dogs go to Costco? This is a question that some asked on the TikTok (okay, minus the heaven part). Several people said that service dogs are allowed in the store. However, people debate this subject often. Dogs are typically not supposed to be in supermarkets, since it’s thought to be a matter of hygiene. I get that… but who wouldn’t want to see a fuzzy animal when grabbing kale and ground beef? As many people commented on the TikTok, they would love to see more dogs at Costco. It would definitely make the shopping experience even more wonderful… and would make up for any inevitable long lines or parking lot delays.

I’ve been to countless pubs and restaurants where dogs are enjoying some patio time, and it seems the fresh air makes the whole hygiene issue less pressing. Some Canadian restaurants are serving food that dogs will love, from barkuterie boards (my new favorite thing!) to a steak dish at Vancouver’s Okini Restaurant and Bar. What would this Costco dog think of that? If they could eat steak on the dog bed, well, that would be even better. Stores of all kinds should be inspired by this TikTok and feature an area of various types of cozy dog beds. People can shop for groceries and other items while their pets get the rest and relaxation they deserve. Then the dogs can convince their owners to buy said bed and they can enjoy even more chill time at home. Who loses?!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy