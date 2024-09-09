Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Images via TikTok / @possiblyagriffincos
Category:
Social Media
News

‘I beg your finest pardon’: Mom instantly regrets showing old kids’ TV show to her children when things get surprisingly inappropriate

'How was this allowed?'
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 11:57 am

It’s certainly not unheard of for the creators behind television shows targeted for children to occasionally aim at adults by including minor innuendos and adult jokes. But just when we thought we had seen it all, one particular children’s show decided to showcase a jaw-dropping competition.

Recommended Videos

Now, we’ve absolutely seen a variety of different “competitions” showcased on kid’s TV shows over the years, but a squirting competition? Well, that might actually be one of the wildest things we’ve ever witnessed on television. Trust me, I wish I was making the entire concept up, but one video nearing viral status on TikTok shockingly showcased a TV show featuring the bizarre bit.

The competition itself is discussed in a classic episode of UK show The Hoobs, where a bunch of anthropomorphic fruits compete in a squirting competition to see who can “squirt the furthest.” The aforementioned competition begins with the “Lemon” character taking a deep breath and squeezing herself as she squirts lemon juice onto the kitchen table. The “Orange” and “Grapefruit” characters follow the same method, with the Grapefruit winning the competition by squirting the juice completely out of the window and being rewarded as the juiciest fruit. 

@possiblyagriffincos

This is the last time i show my kids old Kids shows #childish #kidstv #bitrude #thehoobs #what #funny #thehoobs

♬ original sound – BarricadeBoys

As you can certainly imagine, this level of hilarity in regards to content on a TV show created for young minds definitely attracted plenty of questions and eyebrow raises. In fact, an array of TikTokers were quick to comment on the unfathomable competition, with a string of replies ranging from “I beg your finest pardon” to “imagine voice acting in this.”

All of this is to say that the inclusion of this competition in a kids’ show is definitely not a surprise, seeing as media sources such as Buzzfeed have notably revealed a plethora of adult innuendos and jokes that absolutely went over our heads when we were younger. So while including adult-inspired jokes might seem like some sort of new-age experiment, it’s a formula that has been happening for decades now — especially when it comes to older Disney/Pixar movies.

So the next time you’re gathered around the TV with your kids and are eager to show them some old shows from your childhood, maybe it’s best to first be sure that the content is age appropriate. Or, you could always find comfort in being the “cool” parent and have a genuine laugh right alongside your little ones. The choice is yours, after all.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.