‘I beg your finest pardon’: Mom instantly regrets showing old kids’ TV show to her children when things get surprisingly inappropriate

It’s certainly not unheard of for the creators behind television shows targeted for children to occasionally aim at adults by including minor innuendos and adult jokes. But just when we thought we had seen it all, one particular children’s show decided to showcase a jaw-dropping competition.

Now, we’ve absolutely seen a variety of different “competitions” showcased on kid’s TV shows over the years, but a squirting competition? Well, that might actually be one of the wildest things we’ve ever witnessed on television. Trust me, I wish I was making the entire concept up, but one video nearing viral status on TikTok shockingly showcased a TV show featuring the bizarre bit.

The competition itself is discussed in a classic episode of UK show The Hoobs, where a bunch of anthropomorphic fruits compete in a squirting competition to see who can “squirt the furthest.” The aforementioned competition begins with the “Lemon” character taking a deep breath and squeezing herself as she squirts lemon juice onto the kitchen table. The “Orange” and “Grapefruit” characters follow the same method, with the Grapefruit winning the competition by squirting the juice completely out of the window and being rewarded as the juiciest fruit.

As you can certainly imagine, this level of hilarity in regards to content on a TV show created for young minds definitely attracted plenty of questions and eyebrow raises. In fact, an array of TikTokers were quick to comment on the unfathomable competition, with a string of replies ranging from “I beg your finest pardon” to “imagine voice acting in this.”

All of this is to say that the inclusion of this competition in a kids’ show is definitely not a surprise, seeing as media sources such as Buzzfeed have notably revealed a plethora of adult innuendos and jokes that absolutely went over our heads when we were younger. So while including adult-inspired jokes might seem like some sort of new-age experiment, it’s a formula that has been happening for decades now — especially when it comes to older Disney/Pixar movies.

So the next time you’re gathered around the TV with your kids and are eager to show them some old shows from your childhood, maybe it’s best to first be sure that the content is age appropriate. Or, you could always find comfort in being the “cool” parent and have a genuine laugh right alongside your little ones. The choice is yours, after all.

