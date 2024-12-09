‘I cant help it she’s the female version of him’: Woman owns up to flirting with her sister-in-law, despite being married to her brother

Some people struggle to integrate themselves into their partner’s family after marriage. So often, the term “in-laws” is associated with a negative feeling. People in books, movies, and TV shows seem to dread the prospect of their partner’s parents or sibling coming to town.

Of course, many people have a neutral, if not positive association with their mothers-in-law, fathers-in-law, sisters-in-law, or brothers-in-law. On a rare occasion, you may even see the whole family hanging out together in happy harmony.

Danira on TikTok has a closer-than-most relationship with her in-laws and frequently posts videos about her sister-in-law. One in particular caught her followers’ attention. She and her sister-in-law, Leslie, filmed a video to a viral TikTok sound in which a woman flirtatiously calls a man “Papi,” causing him to double-take and ask what exactly it is that she’s trying to get started with him.

The duo lip-synched to this sound with Danira acting as the one flirting with her sister-in-law. The caption noted that she can’t help but flirt with Leslie on the daily even though she is married to her brother.

After all, she is the female version of him so what’s the harm?

Viewers practically sprinted to the comments to tag their favorite in-laws, share about their loving (or not so-loving) relationships with them, and giggle at Danira’s cleverly hilarious video. One person even said that the palm trees and the background combined with the sound they chose made the whole video seem like the perfect coming-of-age romcom.

A commenter noted that if she and her sister-in-law weren’t in a fight at the moment she’d be tagging her, while another said they do the same thing to make her husband mad, a few people even said that this is a very accurate depiction of their own brother’s relationship with their husbands.

It seems in-law flirting is a little more common than we may have originally thought. However, some people did think it was a little weird, noting that they view their sister-in-law as their actual sisters and couldn’t even fathom having a flirtatious connection.

If your relationship with your in-laws is not so rosy, the University of Florida has some tips on handling them, especially as the holiday season draws nearer. They recommend creating boundaries with both your in-laws and your partner to keep their opinions and comments from encroaching on your relationship. Talking about past and present issues is also key, being open with one another prevents arguments and overreactions. If you find in-laws to be unsupportive or negative, it may just be best to reduce your time with them.

Of course, they don’t have any advice to offer on your wife or husband flirting with your sister or brother; however, if it’s all in good, innocent fun like it appears to be in Danira’s video, then no harm, no foul. Granted, if the flirting goes a little bit too far it may be best to discuss some of those boundaries and create some distance.

