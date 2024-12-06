‘Girl called customer service’: Hero mother-in-law sweeps in to teach her lazy son an overdue lesson

If in doubt, ask a mom. That’s a good mantra to live by because if anyone can sort any given situation out, it’s a mother — especially when that situation involves the mother in question’s son. It’s a notion that has never been clearer than in a TikTok that’s gone viral on the ever-popular video-sharing platform.

In the 74-second video, uploaded by Team Loca Mom (username @team.loca.m6m), there’s text on the screen saying, “POV: when you’re [sic] in-law text you saying your son is being lazy.” At that point, Loca Mom enters her son and daughter-in-law’s home through the front door, looking like she means business.

Wearing a T-shirt bearing the words “THE RAWEST,” she storms towards her son, who she finds sitting at his computer, talking on Discord, in a small room. She scolds him in Spanish, then marches him into the living room and demands he helps his partner tidy the place (some of which is in English). He complies immediately and submissively, proving the formidableness of moms. The guy’s partner can be heard saying, “Wow, this is all it takes? To text your mom?”

The video ends with the guy looking sheepish, sitting on the sofa, having been thoroughly reprimanded (and lightly slapped in the face, which we don’t condone!). The whole thing garnered a hefty response from the TikTok community.

How did TikTok react?

Some people claimed the mom was so intimidating that they were prompted to start cleaning themselves. Such comments included, “Lady yelled so loud I started picking up stuff in my own house,” “I don’t speak Spanish but I started to clean,” “She got me cleaning my work area,” “Not me cleaning my house, too, now,” “She yelled so loud i got scared too I started cooking dinner,” “I didn’t understand a word. But my home is tidied up now,” “Got so scared I started making my bed,” and “She made me start cleaning up.”

Several users couldn’t help but compliment the mom for her actions (and her looks!), writing things like, “now THAT is how you parent,” “The mother in law of our dreams,” “Mommas that got wive’s backs like this are gold tier,” “In the future I want my daughters in law to feel this comfortable with me,” “She is the real MVP…..” and “I mean this with respect.. but mama is FINEEEEE.”

Many people found the son’s alarmed response amusing, writing things like, “that boys is so scared of his mom,” “He got up real quick moms was not playing,” “Lmao the way he looking back at you,” “The fact he’s actually scared of getting hit I sending me,” and “THE WAY HE BACKS UP IN FEAR LMFAOAOOA.”

Others used humorous metaphors to describe the process of the woman calling her mother-in-law to deal with her lazy son. Such descriptions included, “She really asked to speak to the manager,” “lady called the manufacturer,” and “girl called customer service to make a complaint.”

As per the BBC, a 2021 survey conducted by the Mother-in-Law Project found that 51% of daughters-in-law are satisfied or very satisfied with their relationship with their mother-in-law, while three-quarters of mothers-in-law are satisfied or very satisfied with their relationship with their daughter-in-law. The mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in this TikTok should undoubtedly be satisfied with the relationship they have with each other.

