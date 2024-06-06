Catfish reversal
Social Media

‘Personally I’d say even better’: Woman meets her Discord boyfriend IRL for the first time, and it turns out they’re their Discord girlfriend

Honestly, it's a win.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Published: Jun 6, 2024 11:09 am

Catfishing is an unfortunate constant offered up by the age of the internet, one which stretches back to its earliest days.

The deceptive online practice has spawned television shows, insane true crime tales, and quite a few broken hearts, but its also creates hilarious stories of would-be love stories gone wrong. One such instance saw a love-seeking TikToker end up with a very unexpected reversal of the typical catfishing scenario.

A million online examples have seen typically the same general scenario play out: Man meets woman online, man plans in-person meet-up, man discovers that the person he assumed was a woman is, in fact, another man.

It’s a tale as old as time, and it’s clearly still prevalent today. A very similar situation unfurled for TikToker @svpae, but with an unexpected reversal — instead of a meeting up with the boy she’d been chatting up on Discord, @svpae found herself facing the girl she’d been chatting up.

The Discord catfish had users in stitches, and quite a few praising @svpae for ending up with an even better alternative. Sure, Discord boyfriends are great and all, but a surprise Discord girlfriend? That’s an unexpected win.

“EVEN BETTER,” one user gushed, in stark agreement with another, who wrote “bros suffering from success.”

Other viewers were quick to outline some far less desirable alternatives, including finding an old man or entirely unwanted stranger on the other side of the Discord account. Labeling the new phenomenon as the “reverse catfish,” others wondered just how these two had never seen one another’s faces — or heard one another’s voices — ahead of the in-person meet-up.

Nearly everyone in the comment section agrees that @svpae ended up with a better deal for her unexpected catfish. Sure, she was hoping for a cute Discord boyfriend, but isn’t a cute Discord girlfriend even better?

Catfishing is, ultimately, an unfortunate and damaging practice, and it’s never a good thing to discover you’ve been deceived by someone you had a connection with. It can’t feel good to find out you’ve been lied to for weeks, months, or even years, but if you end up facing another girl (maybe a future bestie?) rather than an absolute creep on the other side, its definitely far from the worst-case scenario.

Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.