‘I don’t think grams is OK’: TikToker accidentally captures the moment their grandma falls down a flight of stairs

It’s a well-known fact that a grandma’s mortal enemy is the staircase. It’s an eternal battle with two sides. You’re either a granny supporter or a stair stan. But just remember, stairs are loyal to no one — as our age increases so does the danger of these ascending and descending steps.

There are some powerful grannies out there, but not all are equipped to deal with stairs. One TikToker managed to accidentally capture the moment their grandma picked a fight with the stairs and lost. The video, posted to TikTok currently has over a million views and over 66 thousand likes so clearly it has found its way to the stair-supporting side of the app. The granny fans won’t be pleased about this.

Despite the whole thing happening in the blink of an eye (the video is only five seconds), you’ll probably want to watch this a good few times just to unpack the sheer amount of chaos captured here. First of all, why is there a guy lying on the floor with a dog bed on top of him? How does he throw it with such force when they hear Grandma tumbling down? And how tall is that flight of stairs?

It’s a pretty crazy video with very little context. Looking deeper into it, it appears this isn’t the original clip. It was reposted by a comedy account that shares daily funny clips. Unfortunately, the original creator was not credited, and searching for “grandma falling down stairs” didn’t bring up any clues as to who the original poster was — although it did make me feel like a bit of a psycho.

Is she okay?

All jokes aside, there was genuine concern for the grandma in the video, as we don’t actually see her and the video cut out before she’s even finished falling. Down in the comments, TikTok users asked if she was okay with one comment simply saying “I don’t think grams is ok.”

However, the comedy account that posted the video did respond to one concerned comment, confirming that she was fine. How they know this is not disclosed. Perhaps the clip was sent to this account by the person who recorded it, or maybe the account owner knows the people in the video it’s tough to say.

Falls of this nature obviously can be very serious, with there being roughly three million emergency room visits every year due to elderly people taking a tumble, according to CDC.gov. One in 10 falls results in serious injury which can restrict a person’s activities and mobility. Falls can lead to anything from broken bones to traumatic brain injuries and even death. In 2021 there were 38,742 deaths related to unintentional falls in the over 65 age bracket.

Hopefully, the grandma in the video really was okay. Something tells me it wouldn’t have found its way to TikTok if it had been a serious injury, but still, it’s important to acknowledge the risks staircases present to the elderly.

