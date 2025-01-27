‘I gave him 5 stars’: Woman has world’s most awkward Uber ride when driver’s bowels decide to evacuate halfway through journey

There are two kinds of people who are in more of a hurry than anyone else: someone who’s running late for work and needs to get there ASAP, and someone with an irritable bowel who’s in desperate need of a bathroom. Unfortunately, these two kinds of people came together in one incredibly awkward Uber ride that included an unintended prolonged pit stop.

TikTok user @yaya_brie decided to illuminate her followers on the wild experience she had on the way to work one morning. Brie explained that she got an Uber to work that day, but the ride went off the rails when, during the journey, the driver suddenly exclaimed — as Brie spells it — “AHH OH NOOO AHHHH!” The dramatic driver then pulled into a Jack in the Box they passed and fled to the bathroom without a word to her.

20 whole minutes later, he returned and Brie says that she and the driver then sat there in the car in silence for a further 25 minutes. “I was late to work and got a write-up,” she concludes. Something tells us Brie wasn’t able to find the words to tell her boss the real reason why she was running late.

As for what precipitated this bout of Uber IBS, Brie revealed that’s not much of a mystery. “I blame the 32oz Big Gulp he was drinking,” she writes in the description.

With over 16 million people owning the Uber app worldwide, everyone’s got an Uber horror story to tell, so the people of TikTok decided Brie’s confession meant this was a safe space to share their own traumatic tales. “I took a super late uber from my exes house home and it’s a 40min drive, fell asleep and woke up an hour later going in the opposite direction, in the countryside (I lived in the city and so did my ex),” one person recalled. Another commented: “Driver once asked me if he could get a coffee and I said no, I wasn’t comfortable with [that] and needed to be on time. He still stopped and got coffee. I called a different Uber and left.”

Someone else one-upped Brie’s experience by seeing her story about a driver with diarrhea and raised her one about a driver with extreme drowsiness: “My uber driver was falling asleep and asked if I could finish the drive while he took a nap.” Irritable bowels and nap breaks? Pfft, that’s nothing compared to actual manslaughter: “I was in an uber pool, full car, the driver straight up hits a person and drives away. we all witnessed a hit and run.”

In comparison to some of these Uber tales of terror, then, Brie’s Big Gulp-chugging chauffeur comes off a lot more sympathetically. She clearly felt the same as, even though he ensured she got a write-up at work, Brie admitted still felt bad for him. In the comments, Brie confirmed, “I gave him 5 stars.” Let’s just hope the guy learned his lesson: either ditch the Big Gulps while on the job or else invest in some adult diapers.

