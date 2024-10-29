‘You might have saved that girl’s life’: Uber passenger gets in car and discovers driver has an unconscious woman already inside

Sometimes a taxi ride can go horribly wrong, and an Uber passenger has taken to social media to recall a harrowing story of his experience during a recent ride-sharing trip.

Recommended Videos

X user @blizzb3ar shared a post on Oct. 27 retelling the story, which began when he “got into my Uber and realized there was a drunk and unresponsive girl in the passenger seat.” @blizzb3ar promptly questioned the Uber driver about the unresponsive girl, and was told by the driver that “she’s gonna sleep at my place.”

I just got into my Uber and realized there was a drunk and unresponsive girl in the passenger seat. I asked the Uber driver about this and he said “she’s gonna sleep at my place”.



I said “oh hell no”. — blizz (professional hater) (@blizzb3ar) October 27, 2024

Naturally, this set off alarm bells for the passenger, who said “oh hell no” in response to the driver’s troubling plan for the unresponsive girl. In the interest of her safety, @blizzb3ar said he spent the “next 30 mins going through her phone” and calling friends to inform them of her dilemma. Thankfully, he eventually found an address “I could drop her off at,” and ensured “her friends got to her safely.”

I spent the next 30 mins going through her phone and calling her friends. I found an address I could drop her off at and made sure her friends got to her safely.



Genuinely, wtf. Because this man was riding around with an unresponsive girl for idk how long in his car??? — blizz (professional hater) (@blizzb3ar) October 27, 2024

Reflecting on the ordeal, @blizzb3ar was dumbfounded in the moments after the ride-share incident, writing “genuinely, wtf.” He said that while it appeared the female passenger got home safe, the driver was nonetheless “riding around with an unresponsive girl for idk how long in his car.” According to @blizzb3ar, the girl “seemed okay” and was “really apologetic for ruining my ride home,” but the delayed trip wasn’t his main concern.

When talking to her, she seemed okay and really apologetic for ruining my ride home.



I’m just glad she’s safe. — blizz (professional hater) (@blizzb3ar) October 27, 2024

“I’m just glad she’s safe,” @blizzb3ar wrote. In follow-up X posts, he elaborated on his response when first hearing of the driver’s plan to have the girl sleep at his house. “I went ‘ummmm actually, we are gonna find out a comfortable place for her to get dropped off, thank you,’” @blizzb3ar recalled. The X post, which garnered over 15 million views on X, managed to catch the attention of the official Uber Support account, who said the story was “extremely concerning,” adding that it had been “escalated… to a specialized team who is actively investigating.”

I talked with Adam (from your company) and reported everything with him. — blizz (professional hater) (@blizzb3ar) October 27, 2024

@blizzb3ar replied by informing Uber support that he had already contacted someone from Uber and “reported everything with him.” The X user received widespread support for his decision-making in the replies, with many women thanking him for ensuring the girl was brought home safely. “glad you were there,” one user wrote, with another sharing their gratitude “on behalf of all women who have ever taken Uber.”

wtf you might have saved that girls life thank goodness you were there! — eggs – @hiitseggs.bsky.social (@hiitseggs) October 27, 2024

Others described the passenger’s decision as a “priceless action,” and said stories like this are why “we need good men to firmly stop doing nothing and act.” Elsewhere, users said @blizzb3ar might have prevented a far more harrowing outcome, saying his actions “might have saved that girl’s life, thank goodness you were there.”

On behalf of girls everywhere –



Thank you so much. That is a priceless action in which you didn’t need to see the worst part in order to plan for it, thank you for keeping her safe. 🤍 — Jojo (@baby_jaji) October 27, 2024

“The world’s a better place with you in it man,” another user wrote. Sadly, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of troubling experiences in Ubers and ride-share services, which are unfortunately common sites for sexual assault and harassment for women in the US. In 2022 alone, Uber reported 141 rapes and 998 sexual assault incidents from passengers using its services.

This is why we need good men to firmly stop doing nothing and act. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 27, 2024

Meanwhile, in August, two female Uber passengers reported what they believed was an attempt to have them trafficked, but their case was reportedly dismissed by police. And last month, another woman took to TikTok to recall her experience of being assaulted while delivering an Uber Eats order.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy