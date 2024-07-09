Image Credit: Disney
Screenshots of Alexia Del Valle's TikTok video.
Screengrabs via @lexdelvalle/TikTok
‘This is the definition of understanding the assignment’: Uber driver becomes wingman of the year by helping passenger live out her Italian dream

We all need this person in our lives!
Published: Jul 9, 2024 11:12 am

Everyone dreams of having a movie-worthy summer romance, especially if it’s in a gorgeous European country. There’s just something about the idea of love beyond borders that speaks to us, and with a little help, it can be accomplished.

If you ever find yourself in a foreign territory and on a quest for a romantic experience, try asking your Uber driver for some advice. They may surprise you. At least that’s what happened to TikTok user Alexia Del Valle (@lexdelvalle), whose driver became determined to make one of her dreams come true. And what dream was that? To ride a Vespa around Rome while in the company of a handsome fella, of course. It’d be the experience of a lifetime, and Alexia’s driver wasted no time suggesting possible candidates.

His first pick was Francesco, a beautiful and charming Italian divorcee, ready to meet The One after the failure that was his marriage. Before Francesco could get a proper shot with Alexia, though, Christiano came into the picture. When this candidate called the Uber driver’s phone by chance, the matchmaker promptly got to work, asking Christiano to take the TikToker for a romantic ride. “Christiano, you don’t understand!” the driver screamed at one point, giving it his all to convince the man. His resolve was truly commendable.

@lexdelvalle

Hes trying to help my vespa dreams come true 🙏😔 #france #italy

♬ Happy Day in Paris – French Cafe 24 x 7

It didn’t take long for this TikTok to go viral, and for its comment section to become immediately filled with folks expressing their amusement. “His energy is everything,” one person wrote, while another pointed out “It’s the Italian hand for me!” Meanwhile, some users have conveyed their envy: “How does someone book this Uber driver? Asking for a friend.” “Girl, next time my Uber just drops me off I’m gonna cry if they ain’t setting me up for the full experience.” Honestly? Same.

If you’re wondering whether this driver’s plan came to fruition, you’re in luck. A week after the original video was posted, Alexia provided an update on her vacation to Italy — and guess what? She got her romantic Vespa ride! We don’t know if it was with Christiano, but at least she had the experience she wanted out of the trip.

@lexdelvalle

Replying to @PickleJuice vespa ride off buckelist 🇮🇹🤭

♬ original sound – Disney Channel

While this Uber driver’s heart was in the right place, it’s getting harder and harder to meet romantic prospects the old-fashioned way. According to Forbes Health, dating apps are now the most popular way to secure a date, with nearly three in 10 U.S. adults using them. Then again, apps don’t always guarantee a successful, long-lasting relationship, so maybe it’s time we start trusting middle-aged Italian Uber drivers to help get the job done.

