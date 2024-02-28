‘Single life is preferable’: Dating app survivor’s receipts prove why men are trash

Dating in the modern era is truly a minefield. It seems that every other day you see someone’s horror stories online about their latest dating experience whether that be online or IRL.

TikTok is getting the brunt of it, with many women in particular taking to the app to display the valiant efforts, or lack thereof, of their latest suitors. Between horrendous hookups, laughable pick-up lines, and cringe-worthy dates, these women can’t seem to catch a break. The latest to come back wounded from the world of online dating is Shae Alexis.

She shared screenshots of messages she has received on dating apps in response to her conversation starter which asks her potential dates what the first thing they buy on payday would be. Simple enough, you would assume.

You would think that these suitors could come up with something cute, quirky, or even insightful with a prompt like this one. Think again. Answers ranged from one-liners like “beer” and “a nap” to audacious responses like buying a strip club, a gun, or Shae herself for the night. Commenters were sympathetic to Shae’s experience on the apps, chiming in that they’re confused about how everyone isn’t single with men like this in the dating pool.

Shae has made several follow-up videos, exposing the profiles, responses, and overall patheticness of the dating pool that she has found in the online dating scene. The only consolation for her is that women in the comments seem to be battling the same thing, and single life is looking better and better.

According to Forbes, men are more likely to meet someone on a dating app without it leading to an exclusive relationship, although almost 70% of people who met someone on a dating app said it led to a relationship, so it looks like there’s still hope for Shae and people like her. However, Forbes also reports that men feel more positively about their dating outlook than women do. Probably because the women are carrying the brunt of the conversation. Or at least Shae is. Although 47% of the population is still single so who knows if their optimism will pay off.

If you’re floundering out in the dating world you can find some consolation in the fact that you’re not alone, at least not among the women in the dating world. If the actual dating apps don’t work out for you, let Shae be an example that at the very least your struggles online can lead to some viral videos and a semi-successful TikTok career.