The Hinge lawsuit, explained

A class action lawsuit was filed in mid-February 2024 against Hinge and several other popular dating apps, alleging these apps intentionally don’t fulfill one crucial part of the service they claim to provide.

According to the AP, the lawsuit was filed in federal court in the Northern District of California. Apps like Hinge, Tinder, the League, and Match say they’re meant to help people find “off-app” relationships. The lawsuit alleges that MatchGroup, the company that created these apps, manipulates paying subscribers, locking them in a “pay-to-play” loop and enticing them into escalating subscription services.

In other words, an app user who finally finds true love is no longer a MatchGroup customer. The company does whatever it can to stop that from happening, despite advertising that the goal is for people to find a lasting relationship and, therefore, no longer need to use the app. Hinge’s slogan, after all, is that it’s an app that’s “designed to be deleted,” but the suit says that’s not true.

According to TopClassActions.com, the suit seeks a jury trial. Declaratory and injunctive relief, as well as treble and punitive damages, could also be awarded to six plaintiffs from California, Florida, Georgia, and New York, according to Reuters.

Once the suit was filed, Match responded in a statement,

“This lawsuit is ridiculous and has zero merit. Our business model is not based on advertising or engagement metrics. We actively strive to get people on dates every day and off our apps. Anyone who states anything else doesn’t understand the purpose and mission of our entire industry.” via Reuters

Forbes says three in 10 Americans use dating apps, and nearly half say these apps have made dating easier. According to a 2022 Pew Research survey, however, only one in 10 Americans in a committed relationship met their partner on a dating site or an app.