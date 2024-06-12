TikTok school teacher commutes from Delaware to NYC
‘I have to stop complaining about my commute’: School teacher reveals she makes 4-hour trek to NYC every morning, and we need to know why

Sometimes the solution is to look on the bright side.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 09:50 am

Everyone has, at one point or another, complained about some aspect of their commute. Maybe not everyone, because this brave school teacher wakes up every weekday before 4 am to make her 3-hour-or-so-long car journey from Delaware, New Jersey, to New York City.

Recommended Videos

Many of us struggle to wake up at 4 am to catch a flight, so it would almost be unthinkable to have a routine that starts every day at 4. But TikToker Juni3B33 does not complain that she has to get up so early to be at work at around 7 am. In fact, she is quite candid about why she chose not to teach at a public school closer to home in Delaware. And it was not for the lack of available positions.

Sometimes, you’ve got to discard one small “luxury” to gain something more.

Why is such a long trek worth it?

@juni3be3

For a better quality of life. Idc. #iamjuniebee #relatable #fypシ #viraltiktok #foryou #crossingstatelines #delawaretiktok #delawaretonewyork #commute #commutetowork #commuterchronicles #commuterlife

♬ baddie background – Dersim 👅

As one can see from the video, Juni looks quite fresh and ready to take on the day even at 4 in the morning. She has given quite a few reasons why she sees her job as something she would not give up despite the unbelievably long commute.

The reasons she has given in another video are that her pay is not only much better in NYC – double what it is in Delaware, in her words – but she also gets the Summer months off, whereas in Delaware she would have to work 12 months.

“I am sooo happy I came across this video,” wrote one commenter, “I was thinking about doing this exact thing, live in Delaware and work in the city I didn’t think it was possible but now you got me thinkingggg”

@juni3be3

🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #iamjuniebee

♬ Im still stilling – CrownMeCutie

Juni also seems keen on sharing her positive energy with her followers. As the schoolteacher she is, she is all about encouraging people to pursue what’s best for them and not quit in the face of adversity.

She wrote in another video: “Folks are working 2 to 3 jobs just to pay bills. Folks are frustrated at the state of the economy. Sacrificing a few hours to commute is nothing. At least I have a car to be able to do it. Others don’t have that ‘luxury’”

Following this inspiring TikToker’s infectious line of reasoning, sometimes a little obstacle is worth it if you can have a better life for yourself and your loved ones.

