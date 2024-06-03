TikTok screenshots via arisotodeh
‘Never get in an empty subway car’: New Yorker finds herself in the middle of a horror movie when she boards utterly deserted train

"I'm gonna need either 0 or 10 people to get on at the next stop."
Christian Bone
Published: Jun 3, 2024 11:57 am

Sometimes in our daily lives we take a wrong step or crossing somewhere and accidentally end up in a situation that seems pulled straight from a movie. TikTok users love to share these kind of experiences, whether they ended up living their own romcom or feelgood drama or occasionally psychological thriller.

Commiserations to TikToker arisotodeh, however, who took a subway train in Manhattan and found that she’d accidentally wandered into a chilling set piece from a horror film. The creeped-out commuter shared a video of herself sitting all alone in an entirely abandoned NYC subway car. “I’m gonna need either 0 or 10 people to get on at the next stop,” she quipped.

@arisotoodeh

NYC slivin

♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound

The spooky sound playing over the top helps the mood, but honestly it didn’t really need it thanks to the grimy eerieness that all New York trains have when they’re empty. At least Arisotodeh proved that she would definitely survive to the end if this were a horror movie, as she noted that the optimum situation is to either remain alone or be surrounded by people. Although, to be honest, that didn’t work out for the kids in Scream VI. Just saying!

The comments are full of those freaked out on the TikToker’s behalf, with some admitting that she’s so much braver than they are for remaining in this slasher film set. Others did have some serious questions about her choice of seat, though. “It’s only you on the cart and you chose to sit by the puddle??” one quizzed. Someone else had a neat suggestion on what to do next. “That’s when you stand by the door so depends on who comes in you can just step out like you intended to leave anyway,” they advised.

On the other hand, some genuinely don’t see what the issue is here. “Everyone be saying they wouldn’t go in an empty cart but I specifically look for empty carts to go on,” someone admitted. OK, fine, you do you, random commenter. So long as you don’t mind getting killed off at the beginning of act two.

Unfortunately for arisotodeh, neither 0 nor 10 people got on at the next stop and it was just the one guy. In a follow-up, she admitted that her “worst NYC fear came true.” Fortunately, though, it seems the dude in question was not a Ghostface killer and proceeded to mind his own business and not bother her.

@arisotoodeh

I’m sure he’s nice tho #sos #nycsubway

♬ walking on a dream by empire of the sun – sophie

Apart from the fear that someone unsavory could get on at the next stop, there’s actually another pertinent point to avoiding empty cars on the NYC subway. As native New Yorkers will tell you, there’s probably a good reason everybody’s abandoned it. If it’s in the midst of summer, it might be that the AC has broken down, turning the train into an oven. Alternatively, a previous traveler might have left some kind of sinister surprise behind them, leaving the car stinking to high heaven.

Basically, avoid those empty cars, people. Either your nose or your unstabbed abdomen will thank you.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
