‘Congratulations! I think’: Woman goes on first date with guy in Madison Square and ends up engaged before they’ve even kissed

Who says dating in New York City can’t be fun?

Recommended Videos

Sure television and social media would lead you to believe that the NYC dating scene is nothing but a battlefield but @BigFishEnergy, or Annika, on TikTok proves that looking for your other half can be fun if you stop taking everything so seriously.

She posted a video showcasing a ring on her left hand, saying that if anyone had seen her proposal in Madison Square Park that day, they should know it was on the couple’s first date, and that the kiss they shared after she accepted was the first one they ever had.

Naturally, viewers were very shocked, some even horrified, and they had numerous questions for the happy couple, and flooded the comments begging for an explanation. Several people labeled this spontaneous proposal as a red flag, warning her to be careful of a potential love-bombing situation from her Hinge date. Others praised her and her new beau for their bold, “iconic” behavior, begging for a video of the proposal, which she provided.

The video shows a convincing display of affection between the couple; passersby would have been none the wiser. But Annika clarified in the comments that they had decided to do the fake public proposal together, and were both in on the bit for kicks and giggles.

Regardless, they pulled off the performance of the century in Madison Square Park, topping it off with their very first kiss.

@bigfishenergy Replying to @eek this man lives across the country i think im safe ♬ original sound – Privacynbling

She even further clarified that the man lives across the country, and that should she be at risk of a love bombing, it would be pretty easy never to see him again. Not only that, but she advocated heavily for doing things just because. Why not get engaged on the first date for the plot? At the very least it makes for a pretty good story, and an even better TikTok.

Annika posted that the idea started when she slid up on his Hinge profile jokingly proposing marriage. They then had such a good time on their date they decided to commit to the bit and get engaged in the middle of New York City. And what’s the crime in two consenting adults putting on a proposal for the entertainment of their fellow New Yorkers?

Whether this is the beginning of the meet-cute of the century or just a funny story she’ll tell for the rest of her life, Annika’s story is bound to go down in history as one of the most memorable dates ever. For her, her TikTok audience, and everyone relaxing in Madison Square Park that day.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more