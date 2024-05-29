Screengrabs via @BigFishEnergy on TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘Congratulations! I think’: Woman goes on first date with guy in Madison Square and ends up engaged before they’ve even kissed

'What happened to doing things for the plot?'
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
|
Published: May 29, 2024 12:17 pm

Who says dating in New York City can’t be fun?

Recommended Videos

Sure television and social media would lead you to believe that the NYC dating scene is nothing but a battlefield but @BigFishEnergy, or Annika, on TikTok proves that looking for your other half can be fun if you stop taking everything so seriously.

She posted a video showcasing a ring on her left hand, saying that if anyone had seen her proposal in Madison Square Park that day, they should know it was on the couple’s first date, and that the kiss they shared after she accepted was the first one they ever had.

@bigfishenergy

who wants to see the video

♬ LUNCH BILLIE EILISH – Ell ☆

Naturally, viewers were very shocked, some even horrified, and they had numerous questions for the happy couple, and flooded the comments begging for an explanation. Several people labeled this spontaneous proposal as a red flag, warning her to be careful of a potential love-bombing situation from her Hinge date. Others praised her and her new beau for their bold, “iconic” behavior, begging for a video of the proposal, which she provided.

@bigfishenergy

Replying to @archer got a ring and everything fr

♬ original sound – annika‼️

The video shows a convincing display of affection between the couple; passersby would have been none the wiser. But Annika clarified in the comments that they had decided to do the fake public proposal together, and were both in on the bit for kicks and giggles.

Regardless, they pulled off the performance of the century in Madison Square Park, topping it off with their very first kiss.

@bigfishenergy

Replying to @eek this man lives across the country i think im safe

♬ original sound – Privacynbling

She even further clarified that the man lives across the country, and that should she be at risk of a love bombing, it would be pretty easy never to see him again. Not only that, but she advocated heavily for doing things just because. Why not get engaged on the first date for the plot? At the very least it makes for a pretty good story, and an even better TikTok.

@bigfishenergy

Replying to @wayward asteroid

♬ original sound – annika‼️

Annika posted that the idea started when she slid up on his Hinge profile jokingly proposing marriage. They then had such a good time on their date they decided to commit to the bit and get engaged in the middle of New York City. And what’s the crime in two consenting adults putting on a proposal for the entertainment of their fellow New Yorkers?

Whether this is the beginning of the meet-cute of the century or just a funny story she’ll tell for the rest of her life, Annika’s story is bound to go down in history as one of the most memorable dates ever. For her, her TikTok audience, and everyone relaxing in Madison Square Park that day.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Every pain I have in my body is from you’: Hilariously unhinged parents prove there’s a perfect match for anyone out there
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Every pain I have in my body is from you’: Hilariously unhinged parents prove there’s a perfect match for anyone out there
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Someone is playing ‘The Sims’ with your life’: Man wakes up trapped in his apartment after his stairs go missing and he’s left stranded
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Someone is playing ‘The Sims’ with your life’: Man wakes up trapped in his apartment after his stairs go missing and he’s left stranded
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 29, 2024
Read Article They are ripping people off’: Dance mom discovers costume she paid $100 for selling for $10 on Shein
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
They are ripping people off’: Dance mom discovers costume she paid $100 for selling for $10 on Shein
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘How is that possible?’: Woman who’s been pregnant for 10 months and counting is seriously bored of waiting for her lazy baby
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘How is that possible?’: Woman who’s been pregnant for 10 months and counting is seriously bored of waiting for her lazy baby
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 29, 2024
Read Article What Happened to Hayley Paige?
Hayley Paige
Category: Social Media
Social Media
What Happened to Hayley Paige?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Every pain I have in my body is from you’: Hilariously unhinged parents prove there’s a perfect match for anyone out there
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Every pain I have in my body is from you’: Hilariously unhinged parents prove there’s a perfect match for anyone out there
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Someone is playing ‘The Sims’ with your life’: Man wakes up trapped in his apartment after his stairs go missing and he’s left stranded
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Someone is playing ‘The Sims’ with your life’: Man wakes up trapped in his apartment after his stairs go missing and he’s left stranded
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 29, 2024
Read Article They are ripping people off’: Dance mom discovers costume she paid $100 for selling for $10 on Shein
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
They are ripping people off’: Dance mom discovers costume she paid $100 for selling for $10 on Shein
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘How is that possible?’: Woman who’s been pregnant for 10 months and counting is seriously bored of waiting for her lazy baby
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘How is that possible?’: Woman who’s been pregnant for 10 months and counting is seriously bored of waiting for her lazy baby
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 29, 2024
Read Article What Happened to Hayley Paige?
Hayley Paige
Category: Social Media
Social Media
What Happened to Hayley Paige?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 28, 2024
Author
Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.