‘I have yet to pick my jaw up off the floor’: Woman breaks her arm on a night out, but you’ll never guess how

A wild night out that ends in a broken arm? That sounds about right for a real nocturnal rager that sees all involved throw caution and good sense to the wind. One unfortunate woman didn’t even have that excuse, however, as she landed herself at the hospital after an evening out with her pals that surely only rated a mere 4.5 on the debauchery scale.

TikTok user @kjmmama kicked off the shocking video detailing her surprise medical malady with a snap of herself in a hospital ward with her arms bandaged and in a sling. We then jump back to footage from the night itself as kjmmama and her pals live it up in a limo while jamming out to Boney M’s “Rasputin.” And, to paraphrase that same song, it was a shame how this night carried on.

From there, it looks like things really didn’t get all that crazy as kjmmama and her pals relocated to the balcony of a bar — yes, it wasn’t even dark by the time this happened — and engaged in what you would think would be the safest of all drunken activities… The arm wrestle. Tragically, our heroine lost — both the wrestle and the use of her arm.

Trigger warning: the below video captures the moment kjmmama breaks her arm, so do not watch if you’re prone to squeamishness!

Yes, she didn’t get so drunk that she thought she was a superhero so threw herself off of a rooftop. Nor did she take a nasty tumble while doing an inebriated hand-stand. (Neither of these are from personal experience, by the way, moving swiftly on). Instead, kjmmama was simply challenging her friend to a harmless arm wrestle when her humerus decided to come out and play. Just in case the visceral raw footage above didn’t convince you, she really did break her arm — kjmmama confirms in her follow-up videos that she has a surgery scheduled to repair it.

TikTok is in shock at how a measly arm wrestle could cause so much damage. “I have yet to pick my jaw up off the floor,” someone commented, while another admitted they “dislocated my jaw watching that.” Others are concerned for both kjmmama and her apparently gamma-irradiated drinking buddy: “The way my hand FLEW to cover my mouth in horror. Girl you okay?! Is she hulk okay?!”

Some, meanwhile, are worried that kjmmama may have particularly weak bones due to osteoporosis. As it happens, though, arm wrestle arm breaks are more common than you may think. “I work in orthopedics and it’s wild how many humerus fractures happen this way!” commented an actual expert. “Say no to arm wrestling.” Sure enough, The National Library of Medicine features a paper on the frequency with which amateur arm wrestlers suffer humeral shaft fractures. The paper concludes that “arm wrestlers should be aware of this complication and should receive proper guidance to reduce the risk” of harm.

At least, in this case, TikTok was able to find the funny (bone) side of this humorous humerus story.

