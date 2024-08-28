‘THIS IS GOLD’: Woman’s argument with boyfriend is so intense she spends entire girl’s night out yelling at him on the phone

Relationships can be hard work. An argument with a significant other is never a pretty sight, but it happens from time to time. However, when it ends up ruining a girls’ night out you know the issue might be a little more serious.

You can’t allow anything to interfere with a night out with friends, even if it is your own partner who’s interfering, and trust me, we’ve seen plenty of videos about bad partners. In a video posted to TikTok by Shayla Rose, we hear one side of a phone argument between Shayla’s friend and her boyfriend. We can see Shayla getting ready, so it’s clear the night is still young, plenty of time for the friend and her partner to hash things out before the night really begins, right?

Now, to be fair, we don’t have all the context here, so it’s hard to tell who’s in the wrong, what kind of relationship these two have, etc. But what we do know is that the boyfriend seems to have hijacked the whole night with Shayla’s friend, still arguing with him while they head to wherever it is they’re going in the Uber. Yes, a portion of this heated exchange took place in an Uber.

As crappy as arguments with a partner are, this is iconic. The girl is going off, taking no prisoners, and the way she tells her boyfriend to “listen to me” lets you know she isn’t playing. And to be honest, good for her. It’s good to see she’s standing up for herself and not backing down. The video currently has 7.5 million views and 1.7 million likes, with a majority of viewers backing the girl and commending the way she handled the situation. “Period for her standing up for herself,” one person wrote.

Luckily we were treated to an extended cut of the rant in the Uber after a viewer asked for the whole thing, and it’s glorious. Even the official Uber TikTok account commented on the video, simply commenting “tea.”

Now, like I said, we don’t have the full context here. From what we can glean, it sounds like the boyfriend isn’t very trusting, perhaps asking too many questions to be taken as innocent inquires. One viewer gave their two cents, saying, “he doesn’t trust her and I don’t blame him.” Although they seem to have come down on the boyfriend’s side, it’s difficult to say who’s in the right here, and most have sided with the girl.

Shayla and her other friend recorded their reactions to the whole thing, making for a pretty funny clip, but on a serious note, it sounds like the relationship is kind of toxic. There either needs to be some serious communication between the two, or they should just call it off.

According to worldmetrics.org, 30% of break-ups come from a lack of communication. Misunderstandings happen, sure, but a misunderstanding that monopolizes an entire night and consists of back-and-forth screaming is, sadly, the result of a bigger communication gap. Unfortunately, Shayla hasn’t provided an update on the situation so we can only imagine the rest of the tea.

